Home News From the 2022 “statesman” award to the speech at the UN, Draghi premier’s last trip to the USA
News

From the 2022 “statesman” award to the speech at the UN, Draghi premier’s last trip to the USA

by admin
From the 2022 “statesman” award to the speech at the UN, Draghi premier’s last trip to the USA

It is his last trip to the US as prime minister. Mario Draghi from 19 to 22 September will be in New York to participate in the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations. It is the first UN General Assembly entirely in person since the start of the Covid pandemic, with world leaders returning to New York (after last year’s hybrid version) to discuss some of the biggest global crises, starting from the conflict in Ukraine. Still uncertain is a possible bilateral with Biden. The head of the government is accompanied by the Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni, the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi and the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani.

The World Statesman Award 2022

The program includes participation in the 57th Annual Award Dinner at the Pierre Hotel on Monday 19 September at around 7pm (local time), where at 8.45pm there will be the ceremony for the awarding of the World Statesman Award 2022 to the premier, who will give a speech.

The speech to the UN General Assembly

On the morning of 20 September Draghi will participate in the opening of the general debate of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations. The prime minister will reiterate the Italian position, which is that of support for Ukraine attacked by Russia, alongside NATO. At about 11.15 am the premier will say hello during the opening session of “Youth4Climate: Powering Action” (Jay Suites – Broadway). In the afternoon, a meeting with the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, is on the agenda at the United Nations Building where at about 7.45 pm Draghi will then give his speech at the General Assembly. On the afternoon of Wednesday 21 September, always at the United Nations Building, Draghi will meet the secretary general, Antonio Guterres.

You may also like

Shanghai On September 19, 2022, there were no...

Violence against women, the complaint of a 22-year-old...

Focus on the 2022 World Manufacturing Conference to...

Alberto Genovese sentenced to 8 years and 4...

To create a highland for reform and opening...

San Patrignano, gas bill ten times higher than...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Coronavirus latest news. Today other 8,259 cases (+...

[Baoji]Carry forward the spirit of continuous fighting to...

Alberto Genovese, after his conviction, risks new trials:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy