It is his last trip to the US as prime minister. Mario Draghi from 19 to 22 September will be in New York to participate in the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations. It is the first UN General Assembly entirely in person since the start of the Covid pandemic, with world leaders returning to New York (after last year’s hybrid version) to discuss some of the biggest global crises, starting from the conflict in Ukraine. Still uncertain is a possible bilateral with Biden. The head of the government is accompanied by the Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni, the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi and the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani.

The World Statesman Award 2022

The program includes participation in the 57th Annual Award Dinner at the Pierre Hotel on Monday 19 September at around 7pm (local time), where at 8.45pm there will be the ceremony for the awarding of the World Statesman Award 2022 to the premier, who will give a speech.

The speech to the UN General Assembly

On the morning of 20 September Draghi will participate in the opening of the general debate of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations. The prime minister will reiterate the Italian position, which is that of support for Ukraine attacked by Russia, alongside NATO. At about 11.15 am the premier will say hello during the opening session of “Youth4Climate: Powering Action” (Jay Suites – Broadway). In the afternoon, a meeting with the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, is on the agenda at the United Nations Building where at about 7.45 pm Draghi will then give his speech at the General Assembly. On the afternoon of Wednesday 21 September, always at the United Nations Building, Draghi will meet the secretary general, Antonio Guterres.