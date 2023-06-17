From the 6th to the 18th, heavy rain to heavy rain in the central and eastern regions of Chongqing

Xinhua Net, Chongqing, June 17 (Li Hailan) According to the Chongqing Meteorological Observatory, the rainy weather in Chongqing is expected to continue from the night of June 17 to the daytime of the 18th, with heavy to heavy rain in most parts of the central and eastern regions, and local heavy rain. Fengjie County, Wushan County, Wulong District, Pengshui County, Qianjiang District, Youyang County, and Xiushan County are at higher risk of rainstorm disasters. It is recommended to prevent secondary disasters such as urban and rural waterlogging, geological disasters, small and medium-sized river floods, and mountain torrents caused by heavy rains. .

Beginning on the night of June 15, there was a large-scale rainfall in Chongqing, with heavy to heavy rain in parts of the eastern part. It is expected that from the night of the 17th to the daytime of the 18th, the rainy weather will continue and increase in intensity, with heavy rain to heavy rain in most of the central and eastern regions, local heavy rain (30-70 mm, local 100-140 mm), and light to moderate rain in other areas (5 -20 mm); the maximum hourly rainfall is 30-50 mm.

Precipitation forecast map from 20:00 on June 17th to 20:00 on the 18th (unit: mm)

The heavy rainfall at night on the 17th mainly affected Wulong District, Pengshui County, Qianjiang District, Youyang County, Xiushan County, Fengjie County, Wushan County and other places; during the day on the 18th, the rain belt moved eastward and pressed south, and the heavy rainfall mainly affected Youyang County, Xiushan County. Central City: From the night of the 17th to the daytime of the 18th, moderate rain turned to showers, and the temperature was 21-28°C.

Rainstorm Disaster Risk Forecast

Higher risk areas: Fengjie County, Wushan County, Wulong District, Pengshui County, Qianjiang District, Youyang County, Xiushan County.

Areas with certain risks: Wansheng Economic Development Zone, Nanchuan District, Changshou District, Fuling District, Dianjiang County, Fengdu County, Liangping District, Zhongxian County, Wanzhou District, Kaizhou District, Yunyang County, Chengkou County, Wu Xi County, Shizhu County.

Geological Hazard Risk Forecast

High-risk areas: Wuxi County, Pengshui County, Qianjiang District, Youyang County.

Higher risk areas: Fengdu County, Kaizhou District, Yunyang County, Fengjie County, Wushan County, Wulong District, Shizhu County, Xiushan County.

Certain risk areas: Jiulongpo District, Beibei District, Yubei District, Qijiang District, Wansheng Economic Development Zone, Nanchuan District, Changshou District, Dianjiang County, Fuling District, Liangping District, Zhongxian County, Wanzhou District, Chengkou County , Shizhu County.

The Chongqing Meteorological Observatory reminded that during this rainfall, the cumulative rainfall in the eastern region was relatively large, and it was requested to strengthen prevention of urban and rural waterlogging, geological disasters, floods in small and medium rivers, and mountain torrents.