Just after the fierce cooling of the National Day holiday, the Central Meteorological Observatory has lifted the cold wave warning last night, but new cold air is brewing again. It is expected that from the 8th to the 10th, a new round of strong cold air will affect most of the central and eastern parts of China, and continue to bring strong winds to cool the weather. There will be obvious rain and snow in North China and Northeast China. High to low.

Yesterday, there were heavy rains or heavy rains in northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, southeastern Shaanxi, northwestern Hubei, central and southern Henan, central and northern Anhui, and central Jiangsu. Local heavy rains occurred in Dazhou, Sichuan, and Zhumadian, Henan. It is expected that there will still be moderate to heavy rain today in southeastern Tibet, southern Henan, central Anhui, central and southern Jiangsu, northwestern and eastern Hubei, northeastern Chongqing, and southern Sichuan.

Tomorrow, the rain in the above-mentioned areas will come to an end, the rain area will shrink and the intensity will weaken. With the arrival of the new cold air, on the 8th to 10th, the rain and snow area will be transferred to the northeast and north China. There are moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, and southern Heilongjiang. There are light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern North China and other places.

Meteorological experts reminded that in the next 10 days, strong cold air activities will be more frequent, and the temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will turn from high to low. Among them, the temperature in eastern Northwest China, North China, central and western Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places will be 2-4 lower. °C. The precipitation in Jiangnan and South China will continue to be low, and the meteorological drought will continue.

责编：丁玉冰 ]