PORDENONE. As per tradition, this year too the Befana descended from the bell tower in Piazza San Marco, under the supervision of the Pordenone firefighters on Epiphany day. The Ruote del Passa association paraded through the city with vintage cars for its “charity Epiphany”.

The Vespa club, on the other hand, celebrated the policeman’s Befana with its merry procession, starting from Piazza XX Settembre. To the scientific imagination, many appointments dedicated to children.