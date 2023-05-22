Home » From the beginning of the war: everything for sale – Lääne Elu
From the beginning of the war: everything for sale – Lääne Elu

by admin
From the beginning of the war: everything for sale

Tetjana Himič, who studied journalism at Mariupol University, is one of the few hundred war refugees who arrived in Haapsalu. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Tetjana Himič studied journalism at Mariupol University. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Do you know the expression “if you want to live, you have to know how to wiggle”? That’s right, it’s the truth. And this truth is true in times of peace as well as in times of war.

A year ago, my husband and I were tossing around like snakes on a hot pan. We opened up all our hidden talents and looked for new opportunities. So we decided to say goodbye to unnecessary things before the long journey. Simply put – to sell. To fall between the jaws of trappers in the market for two or three hours, pushing away shyness, modesty, all feelings that are unnecessary in such places.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

