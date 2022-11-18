Listen to the audio version of the article

From the relaunch of the Bridge over the Strait to the tightening of the basic income, passing through pensions and the protection of the largest families: with its first manoeuvre, the Meloni government intends to send clear signals of a break with the past. Most of the resources allocated will be destined to measures against high energy prices, but the rest will be directed to interventions useful for sending clear signals on the political vision of the centre-right majority.

The Stretto di Messina spa company has been reactivated

The Stretto di Messina spa company will be reactivated, established in 1981 to design, build and manage the bridge between Calabria and Sicily, which has been controlled by Anas since 2007 and has been placed in liquidation since 2013. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, defined it as the first act towards the construction of the single span of 3.3 kilometres. The goal, he explained, is “to start work over two years” and on December 5 the Northern League leader will be in Brussels “to ask that Europe participate in the financing of a project that is European: that is not the Messina-Reggio Calabria but the Palermo-Berlin».

Narrow on the Rdc

A clear swerve is also on the way to Citizenship Income, with a squeeze that will also allow resources to be recovered. The welfare function of the Conte I government’s flagship measure should be maintained for those who cannot work, aiming for a time limit for those who are able to work instead: 18 months of income with six months of rest to devote to training in view of the reintegration into work, then a décalage of 12 months.

Fiscal truce to be defined



The maneuver will also serve the center-right to define a fiscal truce. In the last few hours, the three-story architecture of the tax truce on the old folders has come under scrutiny in particular. Given the certainty of the cancellation of debts under one thousand euros up to 2015 and the payment with a mini-sanction (5%) for those over 3 thousand, the problems concentrated on the fate of the intermediate bills, between one thousand and 3 thousand euros. Already in recent weeks, the initial hypothesis of a super-discounted closing of the game had been revised, and the idea of ​​asking for 20% of the tax had given way to a payment of 50%. Here too, however, there are problems of opportunity and above all of coverage.

Towards comprehensive pension reform

Also on the subject of pensions, the majority wants to move on: goodbye Fornero law, quota 41 (the years of contributions) will start from January, with 61 or 62 years of age. The combination will only be valid for 2023, as a bridge measure towards the comprehensive reform that the government plans to carry out next year. Forza Italia is also pushing for a gradual adjustment of minimum pensions, in line with what was promised in the electoral campaign when it promised to bring them to a thousand euros. Silvio Berlusconi’s party also aims to sterilize plastic and the sugar tax.