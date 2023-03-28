By: Brandon Barcelo

It was his thirteenth attempt. After all those years performing, in 2006, Beto Jamaica reached the crown of the Vallenato Festival. The Valley was shocked when he discovered that that April night, the crown was taken for the first time by someone so far from earth: yes, Jamaica managed to be the first Cachaco Vallenato King, a feat that left more than one speechless.

Several decades ago, at the beginning of the 70’s, claims were made to Escalona and the Cacica for the desire to take vallenato beyond the limits of the Valley and accept that the world was changing. “And they will have no words to demand, if the new king is a Barranquillero”… It was the verse that Alberto Pacheco’s crown reproached and that made it clear that it was difficult to accept that foreigners could also feel in love with that cultural expression that is moved along the entire coast and was already beginning to be recognized as vallenato.

Today the contest is so open and the world so globalized that a few days ago the first gringo registered wanting to win a crown that is not specially reserved for someone from the region, but rather reflects how open the vallenato is to being felt by all. And of course, anyone can shield their selfishness in a defense of tradition, saying that vallenato is not played or sung in the United States, or can humbly accept that folklore goes beyond territory -even though it is fundamental-.

And it is that although it is always easier to reject the different and opt for what is one’s own, it is very difficult to pretend that the accordion can only be played by those who were born between the Sierra Nevada and the Perijá; and it is a pride to be able to say that beyond the oceans, mountains and rivers, beats the feeling that was founded in the soul of the peasants and that like a yawn -according to Escalona-, went from mouth to mouth until reaching places that perhaps not even Francisco the Man himself could have imagined. Yes, this time they will have no words to demand if the new king is a gringo, and hopefully the other one is Chinese, and hopefully the vallenato never tires of traveling.

