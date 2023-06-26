From the conflict to the Rafting World Cup in Italy

A team made up of ex-combatants of the FARC will participate in the World Rafting Championship to be held in Italy. The team, known as “Remando por la Paz”, emerged as a result of the reincorporation and reconciliation process after the signing of the Peace Agreement in Colombia. Made up of five members, including three brothers, sons of a former guerrilla peace signatory, this team will represent Colombia in the prestigious international competition.

José David Gamboa, captain of the team, says that the reunion with his father and the opportunity to be part of “Rowling for Peace” has been transformative for his family. “That reunion, which he prefers not to share, changed their lives,” he says. He, along with his brothers Mayerli and Érika Gamboa, have found in the team a way to channel their energy and show that peace and sport can go hand in hand.

The team of ex-combatants trains in the Pato River, in the territorial space of Miravalle, in San Vicente del Caguan. This place, which once witnessed the armed presence of the FARC, has become a training center for members of “Remando por la Paz”. Despite logistical difficulties, such as a lack of transportation, they have found a way to overcome obstacles and prepare for the competition.

In order to attend the World Rafting Championships in Italy, the team had to face financial challenges. Through a crowdfunding platform, they managed to raise a considerable sum, but they still needed additional support. It was then when various institutions, such as the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization (ARN), the UNDP and the Norwegian Embassy, ​​among others, came together to help the team fulfill its dream of representing Colombia in the international tournament.

While acknowledging that the competition will be tough, as Italy is the defending champion in the mixed team category, Rowing for Peace members are determined to do their best and carry a message of reconciliation. José David Gamboa highlights the good performance of the Colombian team in previous competitions and points out: “There is hope, there is a lot of hope.”

The Rafting World Cup will take place from June 26 to July 2, and the Colombian team will compete with 46 teams from 32 countries. The competition will consist of four tests, including a time trial, a technical test, an endurance test and a direct confrontation test between two boats.

Rowing for Peace is an inspiring example of how sport can be used as a means to promote peace, reconciliation and social integration. This team of ex-combatants from the FARC seeks to demonstrate that, through teamwork and self-improvement, it is possible to build a better future.

