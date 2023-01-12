January 12, 2023 1:06 pm

A Skeptic’s Guide

Alternative medicine is booming: with the increase in autoimmune diseases, many people are turning to unconventional treatments to find new therapies. Guardian journalist Richard Sprenger, suffering from multiple sclerosis, has embarked on a journey into this world to try to cure his skepticism, and perhaps improve his health.

Brazil

Assault on democracy

President Lula finds himself in a country that is upset, divided and where a part of the electorate does not recognize his legitimacy. Europa

Covid-19, electric scooters and Ukrainian art

Arte’s video news to talk about the problems of European citizens. Russia-Ukraine

In Bakhmut no one is willing to take a step back

Everyone wants to achieve their goals, even at the cost of heavy losses. Science

The news of the week

Record heat in many cities, fish in difficulty due to the death of the coral reef, there is a lack of reliable data on covid in China. Cinema

A classic of anti-capitalist horror

Even though it wasn’t a big hit when it came out, They live is one of John Carpenter’s most popular films. Musica

Protest electronics

Dance and activism in an album to listen to by Orbital.

Climate

A snowfall will not be enough to save the Apennines

There is no snow and the ski resorts are in crisis. We need to rethink the mountain economy. Salute

A different look at drug addiction

The lack of a national harm reduction plan creates social isolation. Migrants

From the sea to the prison

In 2022, 264 alleged smugglers were arrested. Most are victims of exploitation.





Talking about money in the family

The cover article is dedicated to money and how to learn to manage it. It is a debated topic, on which one can have different points of view, which is why it is useful to discuss it with the family. For comic fans: don’t miss the one about pimples! The cover is by Zeloot.

Kenya

Listening ears

Why is radio so successful in Africa? United States

Sleeping doesn’t hurt

Some schools have decided to start classes later in the morning. Comparison

Should energy companies pay more taxes?

The arguments for and against. Comic book

Brief history of the metaverse

Journey to a universe beyond the one we are in. Test

Which skateboard are you?

If you have big wheels you could be a longboard.