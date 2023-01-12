January 12, 2023 1:06 pm
A Skeptic’s Guide
Alternative medicine is booming: with the increase in autoimmune diseases, many people are turning to unconventional treatments to find new therapies. Guardian journalist Richard Sprenger, suffering from multiple sclerosis, has embarked on a journey into this world to try to cure his skepticism, and perhaps improve his health.
Brazil
Assault on democracy
President Lula finds himself in a country that is upset, divided and where a part of the electorate does not recognize his legitimacy.
Europa
Covid-19, electric scooters and Ukrainian art
Arte’s video news to talk about the problems of European citizens.
Russia-Ukraine
In Bakhmut no one is willing to take a step back
Everyone wants to achieve their goals, even at the cost of heavy losses.
Science
The news of the week
Record heat in many cities, fish in difficulty due to the death of the coral reef, there is a lack of reliable data on covid in China.
Cinema
A classic of anti-capitalist horror
Even though it wasn’t a big hit when it came out, They live is one of John Carpenter’s most popular films.
Musica
Protest electronics
Dance and activism in an album to listen to by Orbital.
Climate
A snowfall will not be enough to save the Apennines
There is no snow and the ski resorts are in crisis. We need to rethink the mountain economy.
Salute
A different look at drug addiction
The lack of a national harm reduction plan creates social isolation.
Migrants
From the sea to the prison
In 2022, 264 alleged smugglers were arrested. Most are victims of exploitation.
Talking about money in the family
The cover article is dedicated to money and how to learn to manage it. It is a debated topic, on which one can have different points of view, which is why it is useful to discuss it with the family. For comic fans: don’t miss the one about pimples! The cover is by Zeloot.
Kenya
Listening ears
Why is radio so successful in Africa?
United States
Sleeping doesn’t hurt
Some schools have decided to start classes later in the morning.
Comparison
Should energy companies pay more taxes?
The arguments for and against.
Comic book
Brief history of the metaverse
Journey to a universe beyond the one we are in.
Test
Which skateboard are you?
If you have big wheels you could be a longboard.
Sick Workers and the Decline of Jack Ma
In the UK, 3.5 million people of working age suffer from chronic conditions which prevent them from finding work or looking for one. A further negative sign for an economy grappling with inflation and the costs of Brexit, and which now has to do without many workers. In China, the government seems to have won the battle waged against the rich high-tech sector and in particular against the online commerce giant Alibaba and its charismatic founder Jack Ma. These are two of the stories I will talk about in the next issue of Economicalwhich comes out on January 13. Sign up here.