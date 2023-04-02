As I write, I am amazed at how much we covered and how much we managed to accomplish in that month and a half. But it was necessary for me – not to sit still, but to move and help others, since I cannot help myself. That was the best help. Self help. After all, I couldn’t just sit and wait when I was in a blockade. It would have been the most gruesome of all forms of torture. As it is now, for example, when I live in another country for almost a year, without a job, but with a good baggage of traumas and problems.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!