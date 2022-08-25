Listen to the audio version of the article

Beppe Grillo’s accountant has entered the lists of the M5, but there is also room for the brothers of two members of the Cinque Stelle, while in those of FdI there are two “grandchildren of art”. These are some of the cases of relatives and kin that emerge from the lists of candidates in the political elections of 25 September.

De Luca’s son is aiming for re-election

On the front of the center there would be to report the place as leader of the Democratic Party in the Salerno area for Piero DeLuca, born in 1980: but the eldest son of the Campania governor (and former mayor of the city) Vincenzo De Luca now has a political career underway. He is an outgoing deputy: in 2018 he was a candidate for the single-member constituency of Salerno but was defeated and recovered in the Caserta proportional division.

Scaloja’s grandson to the Senate

Also Marco Scajola he has an important political relative: his uncle Claudio was a leading exponent of Forza Italia and several times a minister in the Berlusconi governments. The nephew, however, is not a rookie politician because he is in the third term in the Liguria regional council and in the second in the Toti council, reconfirmed with the absolute preference record at the regional level. Now he tries the national leap: he will be the leader of “Noi Moderati” in Liguria in the proportional constituencies of the Senate. In the lists of the center formation there will also be in Lazio Chiara Fazioone of the five children of the former governor of the Bank of Italy Antonio Fazio (originally from Alvito, in the province of Frosviso).

The grandchildren of Fratelli d’Italia

In the center-right inside FdI you can see two “grandchildren of art”. Andrea Tremaglia is a candidate for the House as leader in the multi-member Lombardia 3: his grandfather was Mirko, a historic director of the MSI (and later of An), dean of Italian parliamentarians elected continuously since 1972 for eleven legislatures, who died in 2011. With less chance of being elected in party of Giorgia Meloni will be canidated in Piedmont Giovanni Crosetto, grandson of the party founder and former parliamentarian Guido. Instead, he renounced his candidacy in Parliament Rachele Mussolini, grandson of Benito and daughter of the Roman jazzman, exponent of the Brothers of Italy and the most voted city councilor in Rome with 8,600 preferences: “Today I would not deserve the candidacy and then I have a surname that is certainly heavy, cumbersome.” In 2018 she was vying for a post as a deputy “but she was a service candidacy.”

Grillo’s accountant

At Movimento 5 Stelle in the boarding school of the Senate Liguria 1 (Genoa-Ponente) will run Enrico Maria Nadasi: «Graduated in business administration with a master’s degree in tax litigation from the Higher School of Economics and Finance of the Ministry of Finance» according to the presentation offered by the pentastellati but above all accountant of Movimento Beppe Grillo. Together with the former comedian and his nephew Enrico Grillo, Nadasi appeared as a founding member in 2014 of the Movimento 5 Stelle association.