He was accused in a proceeding before the justice of the peace and should have presented himself in the court of Viale 23 Marzo in Udine. But the winemaker Francesco Bertossi, from the Colle Villano di Faedis winery, was busy with the harvest.

So he asked for the hearing to be postponed, which he was not granted due to a timing issue. The only way out was to go in person to the judge, Carla Milocco, and ask for the move in person. No sooner said than done. Except that Bertossi arrived at the court in Udine with the tractor and the grape harvesting machine, attracting the attention of the employees and half the city.

The postponement (to November) was granted and he, having obtained what he wanted, got on the tractor again and returned to Faedis to complete the harvest. “I’ll be done on Thursday,” Bertossi said. And so he can take part in the hearing that concerns him.

