Parties increasingly in the streets of the South in search of electoral consensus. The leader of FdI Giorgia Meloni and that of the Lega Matteo Salvini, engaged with Fi in a race in the center-right to who will get one more vote than the other in the elections of 25 September (so as to be able to indicate the premier of the new government), find themselves in Sicily to campaign in view of the policies and the regional ones: at the same time, noon, in the same city, Messina, but in different places. Salvini will be at the “Marina del Nettuno” restaurant, while Meloni will speak at the Vascone market. The day of the two politicians will continue in Sicily.

Both will have meetings at 6 pm: the leader of FdI will be at the Ciminere in Catania, while the secretary of the League is expected at the Flower Market in Scicli, in the Ragusa area. The Sicilian tour of the League leader will continue with meetings in Gela, Ravanusa, Cammarata and Palermo. Electoral appointments that signal the attention of politics to the island, which the autonomists define “the granary of votes of Rome”. And more generally for the South.

The game of the electoral campaign is being played more and more in the South

The attention for the South and the projects for this area of ​​the country could in fact make the difference in terms of electoral consensus. So much so that from the Brothers of Italy to the League, from the Democratic Party to Action, up to Fi and the 5 stars, who think of redemption starting from these squares, it is a continuous work of “presence”.

Eyes on the election day in Sicily

Sicily in particular represents the beating heart of an important and highly contested electoral body that extends from Campania to Puglia, passing through Calabria. Eyes focused, in particular, on the election day that will involve the island on 25 September where there will be simultaneous voting for the policies and the regional ones. Not only Meloni and Salvini. Action leader Carlo Calenda also dedicates several days to the Sicilian countryside, between Palermo and Catania. A sign of the need to be heard on the territory and not only on social media, on which he is very active. It is no coincidence if we are talking about Sicily for one of the few appointments planned for Silvio Berlusconi, who for the rest focuses on the “pill of the day” to be spread on social networks, including Tik-Tok.

The challenge between Pd and M5s

On the island, which has always been considered a “political laboratory”, there will also be a challenge within the progressive area, after the break, decided by Giuseppe Conte, between the 5-star Movement and the Democratic Party for the Regionals. And in Sicily, land of 61-0 of the center-right with the election with single-member constituencies, the leaders of M5s and Pd are also expected for the “challenge within the challenge”. Enrico Letta does not forgive the M5s for the double political break, the first on support for the Mario Draghi government and the second on support for Caterina Chinnici in the race for governor of the island, nominating Nuccio Di Paola.