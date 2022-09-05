Listen to the audio version of the article

Allianz SpA, the company led by Giacomo Campora, has signed with Juventus Football Club SpA – as part of the partnership already in place until 2030 – the extension of the sponsorship with new rights relating to the visibility of the Allianz brand on pre-matches and training kit of the first men’s team in European competitions, starting with the match on 6 September at the Parco dei Principi in Paris against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In 2020 the partnership was renewed by extending the naming rights of the Allianz Stadium in Turin until 2030 – already part of the Allianz Family of Stadiums in the world in 2017 – for seven sports seasons (from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2030 ) as well as an agreement for 11 sports seasons to guarantee visibility to the Allianz brand on the pre-matches and training kits of the men’s first team. The agreement also included additional sponsorship rights for the first women’s team.

By virtue of the agreement, already on match day -1 Juventus takes the field with the new training kit for training sessions with the Allianz logo on the front of the shirt, a logo that will also appear in the pre-match warm-up phase on Tuesday 6. September for the evening match against Paris Saint-Germain, as well as in all subsequent European matches covered by the agreement.