Today (February 12), Beijing will have another rainy and snowy weather process online. It is expected that 8:00 to 14:00 will be the main precipitation period, and the precipitation phase will be more complicated. Affected by the rainy and snowy weather, the temperature in Beijing is sluggish today, with the highest temperature only around 1°C. The public should pay attention to the adverse effects such as reduced visibility and slippery roads brought about by the rainy and snowy weather. Yesterday, Beijing was mainly cloudy and overcast, with light fog appearing in some areas in the morning, and visibility was low. In terms of temperature, the highest temperature in most parts of Beijing hovered around 4°C yesterday, and it feels relatively cold. Following the rainy and snowy weather in many places in Beijing this Thursday, today, most of Beijing will see snowflakes dancing again. According to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory's forecast at 6:00 this morning, from this morning to daytime, Beijing will be cloudy with rain turning to sleet or snow (snow in mountainous areas), north wind from level 3 to level 1~2, and the highest temperature is 1°C; cloudy to sunny at night , the north wind level 1~2 turns to level 3~4, and the minimum temperature is -4℃. According to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory, this rainy and snowy weather process will continue from this morning to around the evening, of which 8:00 to 14:00 is the main precipitation period, and the precipitation phase transition is more complicated. The Meteorological Department reminds the public to pay attention to the nowcast and early warning, and to prevent adverse effects such as reduced visibility and slippery roads caused by rain and snow when going out. Vehicles should slow down, keep distance between vehicles, and pay attention to traffic safety.

