From the pause… to the ceasefire

The pause in the negotiations with the ELN was overcome with a joint communiqué in which

The commitments to remain at the table and to achieve bilateral and national ceasefire agreements and the participation of society in this cycle were ratified.

It will not be easy, because the ceasefire is inseparable from that of the harassment of the population due to the illegal activities of the ELN, as both are from the participation of society.

Indeed, if the ceasefire is only between the Public Force and the ELN, it will never be possible as long as the illegal activities do not cease, because the Public Force is obliged to

persecute them and defend the population from the crossfire between illegal groups, which have become a scourge of the territories. Likewise, it will not be possible for society to participate “freely”, harassed by the subjugation generated by this environment of violence.

Now, the ceasefire and ceasefire are inseparable from participation, but not the same; they have different priorities and treatments, although always related. What then is the priority?

When the ELN declares that the heart of the process is the participation of society, it has not asked that society what the heart of the process is for it. For the Government, on the contrary, the dialogue with the ELN is “coherent with the constant plea of ​​the

communities to stop the violence (…) because the people judge us for what happens in the territories”. That is the yardstick with which those affected and the country as a whole measure the negotiations.

Participation is important, but it is more important to first guarantee the life, safety and freedom of those who we want to participate. How to protect the population that is invited to participate?

The response should inspire the agreement on a ceasefire, since thousands of compatriots who suffer and are glued to hope are involved. A successful process with the ELN, without dissidents or renegades; with realism and, above all, with “will”, which there must be, will send a great positive message, even if it is only a step towards peace.

Meanwhile, the Government will continue to deal with the mafias and the disastrous externalities of the process with the Farc, such as the dissidents of Iván Mordisco, who brazenly accuse him of non-compliance, because the Public Force does not remain impassive while they shoot each other , and attack the population for territorial control that protects their illicit income.

This dispersed violence is a risk of national cessation, since any incident can be a “match at the gas station.” For this reason, I agree with the presidential proposal for a regional and progressive one, with controls, early results, humanitarian actions and the presence of the State with “public goods brigades”, the effective weapon against drug trafficking and violence, because that elusive well-being is the true path to peace.