Bonus bills, furniture, drinking water. Single check, App18, Superbonus. And then incentives for spending and for the psychologist. In the budget law, the Meloni government has provided for various discounts for 2023.

Given the expensive energy, a large part of the funds are dedicated to reducing bill costs, but there are also other bonuses that can be requested.

Bill bonuses

As we said, a large part of the budget law is focused on reducing the cost of bills: it is 21 out of the total 35 billion euros of the Maneuver.

The discounts, introduced by the Draghi government, will continue until the end of the first quarter of 2023: the electricity and gas social bonus sees a further extension of the ISEE threshold to 15,000 euros for 2023 (which had already been raised since April 8,265 to 12 thousand euros). For large families, with at least four dependent children, the threshold goes up to 20,000 euros.

Among the beneficiaries of the discount on the bill there are also the recipients of income or citizenship pension, as well as families with people suffering from physical discomfort.

The latter case is the only one in which it will be necessary to apply, in the other cases the discount will come automatically with the presentation of a single self-declaration and the Isee 2023 certificate.

Gasoline bonus

For the first quarter of 2023 – January-March – petrol vouchers have also been renewed for a maximum value of 200 euros per employee. The government has decided that these bonuses – transferred by private employers to employees – for the months from January to March 2023 do not contribute to the formation of employee income. The initiative that was adopted last spring, with the Ukraine-bis decree, is therefore being extended.

Psychologist bonus

Another highly requested bonus is the one concerning the psychologist, which for 2023 becomes permanent and increases in amount. The contribution was introduced with the Milleproroghe decree last year and now goes from 600 to 1,500 euros, but with a much reduced allocation compared to that for the current year.

The funds allocated for 2023 are 5 million euros and increase to 8 million euros “starting from 2024”. The Isee ceiling is confirmed at 50 thousand euros and INPS will always draw up the list of beneficiaries.

Unique check

Starting from February, the single allowance will also increase by 50%, provided for by the Budget law for each child under the age of one, regardless of the ISEE, for households with four children and for those with at least three children for each child aged between one and three years, if the ISEE does not exceed 40 thousand euros.

The recalculation of the amounts updated to inflation will instead be valid for everyone and the value of the revaluation will be fixed by a special ministerial decree. In addition to this, the Maneuver provides for an increase in parental leave which rises from 30 to 80%, which can also be used by fathers, for a maximum of one month up to the child’s sixth year of life.

Good culture from App18

For those who turn 18 in 2023, the App18 is confirmed, the 500 euro culture bonus for the purchase of books, cinema tickets, concerts, theater or dance performances and cultural events. From 2024, however, App 18 splits into two new bonuses, each of 500 euros, which will be based one on income and one on merit, without being cumulative.

Mobile bonuses

Another confirmed incentive is the furniture bonus, which increases by 50% and will be valid for another two years. It can only be requested by those who carry out a building renovation that began on January 1st of the year preceding that of the purchase of the assets. The spending ceiling is 10,000 euros, but will be halved to 5,000 euros by 2023.

Superbonus

The hot topic is the Superbonus 110%: by 2023 for energy efficiency works in buildings it will drop to 90%, but not for everyone. The exception concerns condominiums who approved the resolution in the assembly by 18 November and who presented the Cilas to the Municipality by 31 December 2022, as well as those who approved the resolution between 19 and 24 November and presented the Cilas by November 25th. In these cases, the benefit remains at 110%, even for buildings other than condominiums, such as single-owner buildings with two to four units.

Bonus verde

Among the home subsidies that have been extended until 2024 there is also the Green Bonus, which allows access to Irpef deductions on expenses for redevelopment of green spaces. The incentive is available not only to property owners, but also to tenants or borrowers.

Drinking water bonus

The extension to 31 December 2023 also came for the Drinking Water Bonus, or Purifier Bonus, the facilitation which provides for a 50% tax credit to purchase and install filtering systems to rationalize and improve the quality of tap water .

Spending bonus

The budget law also provides for a “Spend Savings Card” managed by the Municipalities for families with low incomes (up to 15 thousand euros), fed by a special fund that can count on an endowment of 500 million euros. The bonus will take the form of a sort of “shopping vouchers” to be used at the points of sale participating in the initiative.