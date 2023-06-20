From the plaster cast of Chemnitz’s “Nischels” to a rubber band competition and scurrying robots | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell events

On July 1st and 2nd, 2023, eleven players from Chemnitz University of Technology want to get children and young people excited about scientific and technical subjects at the “makers united” inventor fair

The Professorship of Forming and Joining produces a plaster mold of the Chemnitz “Nischel” with which visitors can create and personalize an individualized plaster cast on a hand press. Photo: Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Tabea Schmitt (l.) and Hanna Strauss, who are studying “Sensors and Cognitive Psychology” at the TU Chemnitz, artistically implement the topic “Physics and Sensors”. While Tabea Schmitt connects the motors installed in the head of the “Medusa” to a microcontroller, Hanna Strauß optimally aligns the position of a snake’s head on one of the motors. Photo: private The popular knowledge moderator, author and fact explainer Eric Mayer undertakes an entertaining journey into space with the audience as part of the lecture at the Chemnitz Children’s University. Photo: Agency HERBERT Management

The doer mentality of the people in Chemnitz and its surroundings not only ensured a successful application for the title of European Capital of Culture – it should also be visible again and again in the program in the title year 2025. An essential part of this is the further development of the Maker Faire Sachsen, which was held in Chemnitz in the past, into a European maker festival. The organisers, the industry associations Industrieverein Sachsen 1828 e. V. and Kreatives Chemnitz in cooperation with the European Capital of Culture Chemnitz 2025 GmbH and the C3 Chemnitz Event Center GmbH, are taking a significant step forward this summer. From July 1st to 2nd, 2023, regional, German and international players in the maker scene will present their maker projects under the title “makers united” in the Chemnitz Stadthalle and in the neighboring park in several program modules and invite you to join in, tinker and tinker a. There are also numerous players from Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) presenting themselves at a joint stand.

The Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the TUC is represented by six professorships: The Professorship of Forming and Joining produces a plaster mold of the Chemnitz “Nichel” with which visitors can create and personalize an individualized plaster cast on a hand press. If you want, you can also put your skills to the test on a self-built lightweight bridge. “Bring Otto to dance!” – the invites you to do so Professorship of adaptronics and functional lightweight construction a. At their stand, remote-controlled robots can be sent into a race. Anyone who would like to professionally recycle waste themselves and produce a new molded part from the resulting granulate should visit the stand of Professorship of plastics technology drive. The Professorship of Production Systems and Processes introduces her “Urban Gate”, where visitors can virtually repair a machine using gesture control. In addition, the high score can be cracked in a virtual water fight. The prototype of an e-longboard, a light bulb heater and an acceleration sensor has the Professorship of Micromanufacturing Technology in the exhibition luggage. And at the booth of Professorship of assembly and handling technology you can build a gear or a pantograph – an instrument for transferring drawings – yourself.

Die Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology invites interested parties to a soldering workshop. In addition, a “shaking cube” can be built at the faculty stand, which makes cheating impossible.

Die Professorship for Experimental Sensor Technology of the Faculty of Natural Sciences presents a micro-project as part of the European Capital of Culture 2025, which was designed by students of Chemnitz University of Technology. In the “Physics and Sensor Technology” project, the students vividly transfer their ideas on human-technology relationships into an artistic context.

The Creative Center of TU Chemnitz has several offers for independent experimentation and other show experiments ready at the “makers united”. Here you can also program robots or send Morse codes.

The Start-up network SAXEED at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to the “Rubber Band” design competition. The task is to build a device that uses the kinetic energy of a rubber band to simultaneously transport a piece of paper and a business card as far as possible. The main prize is a 3D printer, sponsored by the Chemnitz Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

On July 1, 2023, the Chemnitz Children’s University as part of “makers united” in the Chemnitz Stadthallenpark, where from 10:00 a.m. the moderator and fact explainer Eric Mayer, known from the ZDFtivi knowledge program “Pur+”, will start on an entertaining journey into space.

