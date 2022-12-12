Listen to the audio version of the article

Choosing the 450 proposed amendments to the current text “signaled”, i.e. which will be submitted to the vote of the Budget Committee of the Chamber, is only the last action in a game, the one for the definitive go-ahead to the Budget law, which it will necessarily have to be concluded by the end of the year, if one does not want to run the risk of running into the provisional exercise.

Voting changes but with limited resources

The week that opens promises to be particularly “hot”. Not only because, at this point, after the avalanche of three thousand amendments tabled, things are starting to get serious. The parties have indeed refined their proposals, but the blanket of resources available is decidedly short. The dowry for Parliamentary changes is, in fact, 400 million (it rises to 700 if you count that for the ministries) and many requests from the parties.

The mobilization of trade unions

Then there is another factor to take into consideration. From Monday 12 December until Friday 16, the protest of the trade unions against the measures currently envisaged by the budget bill will develop. A regional level mobilization promoted by Cigl and Uil is outlined. Saturday 17 December will be the turn of the Democratic Party to take to the streets in Rome in defense of public health and social policies.

The judgment of the EU Commission

The third weekly appointment of the maneuver is with the European Commission. In the first days of the week, probably Wednesday 14 December according to the indication of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, an “opinion” is in fact expected, in fact the judgment of the European Commission on the first Budget law of the Meloni government: the ‘raising the obligation for transactions with the Pos to 60 euros and the threshold of 5 thousand euros for cash. No news, for the moment, on the issue of the Pos, both on the threshold and on the node of bank commissions. It will be decided – the Treasury reiterates – only during the week and on the basis of discussions with the EU. Meanwhile, the European Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni has once again underlined that at EU level there is «a broad invitation to encourage electronic payments and electronic invoicing. This is a commitment already made by the Italian government in relation to the Pnrr».

Voting amendments

But the real political tug of war will be on the vote on the amendments in the House Budget Committee, also because each party has outlined its own flags in the proposed changes indicated. Starting with Forza Italia which insists above all on raising minimum pensions. Everyone insists on their requests hoping to be able to bring home at least a slice of the few resources available to change for the changes. The goal is to bring the bill to court by 20 December. Of the 200 amendments of the majority (90 by FdI, 54 by the League, 40 by Fdi and 20 by Us Moderates) the League focuses, among other things, on the VAT relief on pellets (now at 22%) also as a contrast tool to the energy crisis while FdI insists on the suspension of payback for companies that produce health devices. There are also proposals to modify the entire majority such as funds to support the security or health sector.