The result of the collaboration between Filoalfa and Tetra Pak, Alfapak 3D is a filament for 3D printing obtained from the recycling of the plastic-aluminum fraction of beverage cartons from separate waste collection. The new product is part of the Ethica line of sustainable filaments for 3D printing by Filoalfa, a division of Maip Compounding, which develops increasingly ecological formulations for its filaments.

Alfapak 3D is derived from the non-fibrous components of beverage cartons, offering a second life to the plastic and aluminum fraction present in these packages. The process requires that, after the differentiated collection, selection and sending to recycling centers of the cellulosic-based beverage cartons for milk, juice, wine and other foods, the polyethylene and aluminum components are separated from the cellulosic fibers and the first two used to obtain new raw materials and the latter to produce new paper. In the Maip Compounding plants, the new raw material is transformed, with an innovative proprietary formula, into filament for 3D printing with advanced technical performance thanks also to the addition of carbon fibre.

The new filament was launched at Mecspe 2023 (BolognaFiere, 29-31 March) through the printing of a series of products created in collaboration with Krill Design, the Milanese design studio specialized in the development of eco-design products, such as the Falesia magazine rack, the Ohmie table lamp and Oasi wall clock.

