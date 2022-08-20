Original title: Looking at the present in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi from the red earth

Cover reporter Yang Jiyue reported from Jinggangshan, Jiangxi

On the morning of August 20th, the network media Jiangxi trip interview group “Commemorating the ‘Three 95th Anniversary’ and Looking at the Present on the Red Land” walked into the Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum.

Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum

It is reported that the Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum was established to commemorate the Jinggangshan Revolutionary Base, the first rural revolutionary base founded by the Communist Party of my country. It is the first local revolutionary history museum in China and one of the first 83 national first-class museums. The exhibition in the museum has a clear theme, rich content and clear context. Centering on the rich content of Jinggangshan struggle, a number of special exhibitions are arranged, the original display of the former residence, the auxiliary display, and the mobile exhibition of the Jinggangshan spirit.

“Many tourists commented on the new museum: shocking and atmospheric! The red exterior of the new museum echoes the green waters and green mountains of Jinggangshan.” said Rao Daoliang, director of the management office of the Revolutionary History Museum and research librarian of the Jinggangshan Revolution Museum. Art presentation forms, including films, animations, oil paintings, prints, lacquer paintings, etc., provide tourists with a better immersive experience in the museum, and use digital to convey the Jinggangshan spirit that spans time and space, so that the red gene can be passed on from generation to generation.”

The interview group is visiting

While inheriting the red spirit, the rural revitalization on the red land also ushered in innovative development. The cover reporter walked into the Jinggangshan live broadcast economic headquarters building and saw that Zuo Juan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Jinggangshan CPPCC, was conducting a live broadcast to help farmers, promoting Jinggang Huangtao. Zuo Juan said: "I have always believed in the eight words, 'But do good deeds, don't ask about your future'. It is really meaningful for me to be able to sell Jinggangshan's agricultural products through my own efforts." Zuo Juan is live The Jinggangshan live broadcast economic project has attracted the townships and streets of the city to settle in by actively integrating the resources of Jinggangshan industrial associations, agricultural bases and farmers. A total of 16 live broadcast teams have been established to bring Jinggangshan industrial products, tourism specialties, specialty snacks and other commodities into the live broadcast room. Using digital live broadcasts to sell, let mobile phones become "new farm tools", live broadcasts become "new farm work", and data become "new agricultural materials", allowing farmers to share the dividends of the "live broadcast economy" and "net celebrity economy". Up to now, the project has listed more than 50 types of Jinggang famous and excellent local products, launched more than 400 short videos, and opened nearly 210 live broadcasts (including 6 large-scale live broadcasts). The income is more than 3 million yuan, and it is expected to drive the village collective income of 8 million yuan throughout the year. Under the double "No. 1 Project" of deepening development and reform, Jinggangshan has seized the opportunity for the development of the digital economy, and the live broadcast e-commerce industry has flourished. It has played an important role in stimulating consumption, driving employment, and stimulating economic vitality. A new engine and new force for the high-quality development of Jinggangshan.

