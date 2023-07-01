From the Region 7 million for cultural and creative enterprises – Enterprises

From music, live performances and festivals to radio and audiovisual. But also fashion, architecture and design and visual arts up to artistic craftsmanship, publishing, books and literature.

The support of the Emilia Romagna region to favor the birth, development and consolidation of innovative projects of cultural and creative enterprises.

7 million available

All of this will be made possible by a regional tender which intends to support innovation and promote investment in the sector, with a financial envelope of 7 million euros of European resources of program regional of the European Regional Development Fund ERDF.

“We want to support businesses in the cultural and creative sector of the Emilia-Romagna region, mostly young and with great potential because they invest in innovation and culture – commented the regional councilors for economic development and employment, Vincenzo Colla and to Culture and Landscape, Mauro Felix-. Cultural and creative enterprises denote great entrepreneurial vitality and represent an important development chain for creating good employment”.

To partecipate

The beneficiaries must be micro, small and medium enterprises with at least one local unit in Emilia-Romagna, where the projects are to be implemented, and registered in the business Register o al chamber of commerce register competent for the area.

Business areas of activity must be included in music, audiovisual and radio (including film/cinema, television, video games, software and multimedia), fashion, architecture and design, visual arts (including photography), live performance and festivals, heritage material and immaterial culture (including: archives, libraries and museums), artistic crafts, publishing, books and literature.

The projects may relate to investments for the redevelopment and expansion of cinemas and theatres, for innovative digitization and metadating (data cataloguing) of the cultural or corporate heritage, for the creation of new company museums and specific visit to the production process inside the company premises, or even for investments in new information and communication technologies to implement and disseminate online promotion, purchase and sale methods.

The notice

Applications may be submitted on Sphinx portal from 19 July to 18 September 2023. The maximum grant obtainable is 150 thousand euros, and the projects must be started from 1 January 2023 and must be completed by 30 June 2025.

The minimum size of the projects must be 20,000 euros and the contribution is a grant for a maximum of 70% of eligible expenditure, which can be increased to 80% in particular cases. Such as, for example, that of foreseeing an increase in the number of employees, or being a young or female enterprise, or being located in a mountainous or inland area, or even that it has been activated a project co-financing campaignpresented through a crowdfunding initiative of at least 5 thousand euros.

