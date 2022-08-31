Canavese peacock

Reporting of damages due to exceptional drought, for Canavese agricultural enterprises that do not benefit from insurance policies: the Piedmont Region has prepared a damage report. This communication is addressed to agricultural businesses that have suffered damage from drought and which, upon the occurrence of the event, did not benefit from insurance coverage for the risk of drought. The companies have the possibility to forward the report to the Municipality where the damage occurred, by filling in a specific form indicating the affected map sheets, the ordinary yields and the estimated damages. The forwarding to the Municipality must take place by 10 September (meaning the municipal administration in correspondence with which the damage occurred). The Municipality will subsequently forward all the reports to the Region.

The Law Decree 9 August 2022, n. 115 “Urgent measures in the field of energy, water emergency, social and industrial policies”, allows agricultural companies that have suffered damage from the exceptional drought that occurred starting from the month of May and which, upon the occurrence of the event, did not benefit from the coverage provided from insurance policies against the risk of drought, to be able to access the interventions envisaged to favor the recovery.

In July, the Council of Ministers also approved the declaration of a state of emergency for Piedmont, until 31 December 2022, in relation to the water deficit situation created this summer. To cope with the first interventions, 36,500,000 euros were allocated to the Fund for national emergencies. Of these 7,600,000 euros were allocated to the Piedmont Region. But the governor Alberto Cirio also asked for the recognition of the state of disaster for Piedmontese agriculture, estimating that from the drought this summer it has suffered 100 million euros in damage. –