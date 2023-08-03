From the river to the runway: 100 years of commercial aviation in Chocó

Did you know that August 5 marks the 100th anniversary of the arrival of aviation in Chocó?

On Thursday, August 3, at 10 am, a conference on the history of aviation in the Atrato River and how it contributed to the economy and culture of Chocó is held in the Banco de la República de Quibdó auditorium.

On August 5, 1923, the Junkers F 13 ‘Bogotá’ seaplane landed on the banks of the Atrato River after a five and a half hour flight, an event of great historical significance, since a steamboat coming from Cartagena took longer. than 70 hours to reach Quibdó.

The conference will be given by Gonzalo Díaz Cañadas, journalist, researcher and cultural manager who has dedicated himself in recent years to research, documentation and dissemination of the visual and historical memory of Chocó, from the Photographic and Film Archive of the Technological University of collided.

