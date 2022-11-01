IVREA. Rotary is Energy. It could be a slogan that summarizes the inexhaustible availability to serve the Ivrea Club, in reality it is the title of the service with which the Rotary Club of Ivrea has chosen to celebrate its 70 years, a goal that always finds it young and ready, yet another time, to commit itself in favor of the most fragile part of the community in which it moves and in contrasting the difficulties that the territory increasingly expresses.

Elena Trotto Gatta Alma, new president since the end of last June, says: “It was June 13, 1952 when 21” dear citizens “, to use the words of the minutes of the time, gathered at the Hotel Dora, founded the Rotary Club of Ivrea, electing Dr. Giuseppe Pero as president, and they chose for themselves the commitment of serving, the same in the name of which the current sixty members of the Club move. With great attention to current events and the problems it presents, we have not doubts, to celebrate the anniversary, in planning a fundraiser for families who are unable to cope with the increases in electricity and gas bills. Families that will be indicated to us by Caritas where our partner Mario Parodi also works ».

«Three – continues the president – are the initiatives through which we will implement this collection at the end of which the club will double the overall figure. The first will take place on Saturday 5 November, at 5.30 pm, in the Golden Room of the Town Hall where the art critic Arabella Cifani will present the book written with the late Franco Monetti, La clemenza di Alessandro Magno-A Piedmontese eighteenth-century masterpiece in the Municipality of Ivrea , dedicated to the painting of which, together with the wooden frame, the club had financed an accurate restoration, as well as the brochure that tells the story up to the recent attribution to Beaumont. The book will be available for those who want it, starting from an offer of 10 euros per copy ».

The second initiative will consist in the reproduction of an ancient unpublished watercolor print, depicting Ivrea, the work of an English artist, which, from 10 November onwards, will be available to enthusiasts and collectors (with an offer starting from 20 euros) at the Garda bookshop and Rolfo Jewelery, in via Palestro. Third initiative, in view of the Holidays: the creation of a calendar with images of the most beautiful specimens of the thousands of banners (the Rotarian pennants) received by the Ivrea Club in its 70 years of life.

The intention is to propose it (on a minimum offer yet to be defined), in addition to the various publications made over time by the Rotary of Ivrea, in a stand set up in the historic center, in the last two weekends preceding Christmas. All this, in addition to the two services already started, involving the other Canavese clubs, in order to support important projects.

“The first, – Elena Trotto Gatta recalls – which also makes use of a district grant, is the continuation, for primary school, of a project in collaboration with the Violetta association, already successfully implemented in the kindergarten, which now it is developing in the two plexuses of Ivrea, in two plexuses of Cuorgnè and Ciriè and in one of Chivasso. The second project, which brings together the Clubs of Ivrea, Ciriè and Chivasso, concerns the purchase of medical instruments to be donated to the Pediatric wards of the respective hospitals ». That’s right, then: Rotary is Energy.