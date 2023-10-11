Home » “From the same tree”, documentary by Claudia Fischer, an influential family story in modern art – news
News

“From the same tree”, documentary by Claudia Fischer, an influential family story in modern art – news

by admin
“From the same tree”, documentary by Claudia Fischer, an influential family story in modern art – news

From the next Nov. 16 The story of the Cárdenas family can be seen in movie theaters Fischer, with payanés trunk.

More than 24 artists based in different parts of the world who will take the viewer through painting, sculpture and cinema, some of them with more than 50 years of artistic career.

The traces of everyday life. The skill given by experience. Teacher and family example. This is how we could define Santiago and Juan Cárdenas Arroyo, one of the most representative artists of contemporary art, passing through Pop Art, Hyperrealism and Abstract Expressionism of our country, who through the eye of Claudia Fischer tells us the passion for the varied artistic expressions and the members of a family that found in art their own voice to be able to be and specialize in the genuine vision of more than twenty artists, coming from the same tree, but as different as each branch.

Under the distribution of Casa Kinograph, the documentary From the same tree (2023), will make us question what is behind a work? And more than that, what is behind an artist? Like leaves of the same tree, each of these creators shares his craft, creating a branch of postures, visions of the world and particular aesthetics.

With presence in festivals such as the International Cinematographic Arts of San Cristóbal (2023), the official selection of the Latino Iberian Film Festival Yale (2023); Cinemaking International Film Festival in Bangladesh (2023); the sixth FilmArte edition in Berlin (2023); and after winning the Best Documentary Feature Award at the Art Film Awards in Macedonia (2023), we will be able to enter the world of a family not only of artists, but of leaders who have made art a passion that governs each of their lives, where excellence combined with talent will make us see the artistic processes simultaneous with existence itself.

See also  S&P “Hanwha Total Energy, maintaining ‘BBB, stable’… Factors that increase the possibility of parent company support”

Likewise, the presentation of a trailer that is only an opener to all these worlds full of colors, shapes, textures and, likewise, shadows that are part of the physical space and the story that is born. From the Same Tree.

Trailer:

You may also like

Former Deputy Secretary of Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress...

Attack in Israel the lesson

McDonald’s together with Ronald McDonald celebrated Salvadoran children...

Woman Arrested for Stealing $750,000 Richard Mille Watch...

Migrant accused of murder in Paz de Ariporo...

Insurance Companies Join Forces to Improve Financial Literacy...

US stocks rise after Fed statements From Investing.com

Work at the Ilopango International Airport is 90%...

Exploring the Path to a Green Card: Requirements...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 13,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy