“From the same tree”, documentary by Claudia Fischer, an influential family story in modern art – news

From the next Nov. 16 The story of the Cárdenas family can be seen in movie theaters – Fischer, with payanés trunk.

More than 24 artists based in different parts of the world who will take the viewer through painting, sculpture and cinema, some of them with more than 50 years of artistic career.

The traces of everyday life. The skill given by experience. Teacher and family example. This is how we could define Santiago and Juan Cárdenas Arroyo, one of the most representative artists of contemporary art, passing through Pop Art, Hyperrealism and Abstract Expressionism of our country, who through the eye of Claudia Fischer tells us the passion for the varied artistic expressions and the members of a family that found in art their own voice to be able to be and specialize in the genuine vision of more than twenty artists, coming from the same tree, but as different as each branch.

Under the distribution of Casa Kinograph, the documentary From the same tree (2023), will make us question what is behind a work? And more than that, what is behind an artist? Like leaves of the same tree, each of these creators shares his craft, creating a branch of postures, visions of the world and particular aesthetics.

With presence in festivals such as the International Cinematographic Arts of San Cristóbal (2023), the official selection of the Latino Iberian Film Festival Yale (2023); Cinemaking International Film Festival in Bangladesh (2023); the sixth FilmArte edition in Berlin (2023); and after winning the Best Documentary Feature Award at the Art Film Awards in Macedonia (2023), we will be able to enter the world of a family not only of artists, but of leaders who have made art a passion that governs each of their lives, where excellence combined with talent will make us see the artistic processes simultaneous with existence itself.

Likewise, the presentation of a trailer that is only an opener to all these worlds full of colors, shapes, textures and, likewise, shadows that are part of the physical space and the story that is born. From the Same Tree.

Trailer:

