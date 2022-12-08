The seaside resort is preparing for the holidays with a rich program of events from 8 December to Sunday 8 January. The star attraction is the sand crib set up at the beach office 6 and open until 5 February. The work – modeled with sand from the beach and sea water by master sculptors – has the mosaics of Aquileia as its theme, as the title of the work clearly recalls “Weaves of infinity: stories and legends of early Aquileian Christianity”. Lignano, underlined councilor Pasquin, “will be able to demonstrate that it is a tourist resort capable of seasonally adjusting and of interest not only in the summer period, but also in the winter months”. Objective already achieved given that “the hotels are selling out for these weeks of celebration”, recalled councilor Brini. The inauguration will be held on Thursday 8 December, at 4 pm, in the church of San Giovanni Bosco.

02:21