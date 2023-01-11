Lamine, 25, was arrested at the end of a landing in Messina in 2021: he is a boy from Gambia accused of having sailed the boat on which about one hundred people were travelling, ten of whom died during the crossing, when the boat she overturned. The castaways were rescued by the humanitarian vessel of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Geo Barents and were taken to safety in Italy, but upon arrival Lamine was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting illegal immigration and multiple homicide. He risks 24 years in prison.

“Lamine is one of the many guys who are in prison with whom we are in contact. He continues to say that he was not driving the vehicle and we are sure that he knew some of the deceased people: the trial against him is underway and he risks a very severe penalty”, says Richard Brodie, a researcher and social worker at Arci Porco Palermo red. According to a report by the association, produced in collaboration with Borderline Europe, in 2022 264 alleged smugglers were arrested following their landing in Italy: one person for every three hundred arrivals.

But according to the activists who are following about ninety of the people who ended up in prison on charges of aiding and abetting illegal immigration, in most cases they have nothing to do with criminal groups, rather they are themselves victims of exploitation.

“From the numerous trials we have followed and from the sentences, it appears that many young people were recruited at the last moment by criminal organizations, often they were forced to drive the vehicle or they organized themselves for the trip, i.e. they drove the boats they bought together with their travel companions. But despite this they are treated in prison as dangerous criminals”, continues the activist, according to whom many of the prisoners convicted of aiding and abetting illegal immigration are in prison for many years in a regime that does not provide for alternative measures. “It’s tough,” Brodie comments.

“The percentage of arrests compared to arrivals is constant compared to 2021 and also to the period 2014-2017. Very different compared to this period, however, are the nationalities of the people arrested”, continues Brodie.