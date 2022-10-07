The world so loved to be conquered on the canvas, even if from that world it is irremediably rejected. Passionate attention to the land and to that sacred humility that ennobles man’s fatigue. The eye on the Parisian suburbs, a universe so attractive as to capture the imagination.

And, always constant, a suffering that is transformed into inexhaustible energy, into colors to be reinvented and continuously new forms and into that light, found in the luxuriant peace of the South of France at the end of the 19th century, which still warms the soul today.

After a long preparatory work that lasted five years, the awaited exhibition on Vincent van Goghwhich exhibits up to 26 March 2023 as many as 50 masterpieces from the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo and focuses on the existential and creative parable of the most loved painter of all time.

Produced and organized by Arthemisia and curated by Maria Teresa Benedetti e Francesca Villantithe exhibition follows step by step every phase of the intense (albeit short, only about ten years) career of the Dutch genius and offers the public the opportunity to admire not only universally known pieces, but also rarely seen works.

Vincent van Gogh and the violence of nature by Antonio Rocca

06 October 2022



If the “highlight” of the exhibition is undoubtedly theSelf-portrait on a blue background with green touches from 1887 (here in its first public release after the restoration done in Otterlo, a work of extraordinary audacity, with which the painter wants to leave a trace of himself and his restlessness), there are in fact valuable drawings and works on paper rarely come out of the Dutch museum.

Divided into 5 sections, the exhibition – which also includes the artist’s personal documents and an accurate didactic apparatus – delves into the painter’s creative phases by following his movements. From Holland, where van Gogh began his career telling the land and the work of peasants with dark colors and a very harsh realism, to Paris, where the outskirts of the city enthrall him and the comparison with painters such as Signac, Seurat e Gauguin pushes him to develop a new language, with unprecedented color combinations.

Then the arrival in Arles, where inspired by the Southern light van Gogh blends the experience of Dutch chiaroscuro with the Parisian one in color to create new effects, in which hope materializes on the canvas, up to the last period, that of Saint-Remy-de-Provence and Auvers-sur-Oise, where he returns to the use of a simpler color, often painting en plein air but struggles with the final aggravation of his mental instability.





A stylistic evolution and a human journey witnessed gradually by the works on display: from Sowermade in Arles in June 1888, in which van Gogh deviates towards a metaphysical use of color, at the The garden of the hospital in Saint-Remy of 1889 in which the chromatism becomes an intricate tumult, until Desperate old man (At the gates of eternity) from 1890, a dramatically effective work, which precedes and in a certain sense becomes a metaphor for the death of the painter, who committed suicide that same year.

But the exhibition also offers the opportunity to learn about the prestigious history of the Otterlo Museum, the result of the passion for art of its creator, Helene Kröller-Müller, who between 1907 and 1938 put together a collection without equal in Europe: from the museum, whose collection of van Gogh’s works – 91 paintings and 180 drawings – is the second largest in the world (the first is the van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam) some absolute masterpieces are also exhibited, such as Portrait of a young woman by Picasso, In the cafè by August Renoir and Atiti by Paul Gauguin.

“While alive, Van Gogh was neglected and unloved, even though he loved the world around him so much. After his death, however, there was a riot and a radiant destiny. His story is all here”, said curator Benedetti at the presentation of the exhibition.

“His suffering, also due to illness, was the nourishment of his art. He was almost afraid of this energy but he needed it to reach that high tone in color. The public of all times loved him and loves him for his charge. of humanity and for the creative capacity of rare beauty and complexity “.