From the student the wallet to the student the locker

59 percent of “Moroccan” students do not control the minimum levels of performance in reading.

In the economics of education, this means that 59% of the public money invested in education: wages, buildings, equipment; In addition, of course, to educational family spending; It was surrounded by the Bouregreg River, among other rivers, and ended in the sea of ​​failure, “a feast for seaweed.”

And when we add to the waste of public and private money, lost school time, in the “nano” era, and intelligence kills human intelligence; Tragedy unfolds before our eyes.

The first episode of the topic led to a paradoxical element:

Our educational institutions that do not read:

She provides a variety of knowledge, with a variety of units, materials, and vocabulary of programs – according to the didactic contract that documents them with the state and families, under the auspices of the guardian ministry – but she does not read or read books, outside the official programs.

Yes, they are strict official programmes, and the download is monitored, and in them the targets are tested.

Of course, this is administratively necessary, as it is not conceivable that equal opportunities will be achieved among all students, wherever they are in the country, without unifying the programs and evaluating their achievement nationally, regionally and regionally.

But what is necessary and obligatory administratively, in the field of education, is not optimal cognitively.

In other words:

The more we resort to rigor, in adopting specific educational programs – and nothing else – the more narrow we will be on knowledge in its comprehensive sense.

The discipline of our institutions to the prescribed programs – despite its positive aspects – can be considered as an abolition of the attendance of the book and general knowledge, and as a dedication to the student’s portfolio, not the student’s treasury.

Even our educational institutions – especially the preparatory and rehabilitative ones – as I said before, do not see, with this situation, a need for the treasury to take the first place.

It performs all administrative and educational operations throughout the school season – and before it – but it does not recall that it also has a higher cognitive responsibility that transcends the limited school.

Qualifying a student to be a reader for life is different from simply qualifying him to pass exams successfully.

Our current educational system is very overburdened with everything related to learning management, controlling school time, and achieving the outputs outlined in the goals and objectives. Administratively, this is important if it is actually achieved, but it remains far from achieving the ultimate goal of education:

Qualifying the pupil and student to represent knowledge, and considering its request as a school that does not start in September and closes in June; rather it operates for life.

The incinerating institution:

Our educational institutions finish their school year on the impact of results, exit minutes, transfers, and school map frills in preparation for the next season.

This is how our educational time goes by, reproducing the mechanisms of its operation, and repeating the same outputs:

Only successful students at school; no one tested them in general knowledge, and no one measured their representation and love for it.

Two people who know what’s really going on:

The seed seller who exchanges their notebooks and papers for them; and my books on the sidewalk on which school knowledge comes out, disposing of it, one by one.

Success in this sense is the possession of the right to hasten to get rid of the “burdens” of an academic year pregnant with homework and exams.

With such outputs, we have the right to be surprised that most of our students never sit down for the book; as if it were that harsh teacher who always shouted at them; or those assignments whose consequences never end?

Do we have the right to be surprised by the scandalous individual reading score?: Four minutes a year (the Arab world).

Education that isolates school knowledge from general knowledge/mark, reversed education, reversing its goals and objectives.

And the institution that does not build bridges between it and the community; knowledge, culture, and development; can be considered an incinerator of energies and talents, from which nothing but fumes suffocate growth and development.

The reading project:

As a contribution to correcting this fundamental imbalance, which is very costly financially and developmentally; At the same time, we share the current digital revolution – data – that has opened up all horizons of knowledge for us, wherever we are, without beating camel livers in pursuit of knowledge, as is the practice of the ancients.

Most of the ancient education in the universities of the Arab and Islamic nation, especially Al-Qarawiyyin, has been for centuries based on books / sources, and not disjointed programs.

The scholar of the book sits – an interpretation of the language of jurisprudence, literature, logic, mathematics, medicine … – and the students gather around him, because of the book in his hands;

Circles of knowledge surrounding books, scientific columns and chairs maintained by the endowment and benefactors.

A student can pass and graduate a scholar who, in turn, sits down to a column and a book; and he can remain a permanent student. There is no end to perfection, and there are no limits to virtue and knowledge.

Based on this, I imagine that our educational institutions, at the beginning of the school year, will prepare a reading project, organically integrated into the general academic activity, and not just an optional sideline, or a cold and poor bookcase that everyone avoids.

Subject teachers humble themselves on a set of books, paper or digital – according to specializations – that the institution works on throughout the year, whether within school classes or within parallel cultural activities.

Provided that all the institutional staff – administrative and educational – are concerned with this project, which becomes official by presenting it to the regional directorates and academies.

The framing efforts focus on making the project an enhancement and expansion of school knowledge, but it is very important to push the students towards representing knowledge in general, and establishing reading as a permanent habit that is not killed by lessons, assignments, and exams.

open doors:

If school knowledge closes the institution to the students, professors and administrative staff in it, then the reading project opens it up to the knowledge, cultural and artistic body of the country, whether in the presence of the authors personally – as possible – or whoever undertakes the presentation, explanation and criticism.

And he opens it in the face of the mothers, fathers, and guardians of the students, because he is open – contrary to school knowledge – even to their interests.

It would be preferable if they had a contribution to the choice of books, especially when they are required to provide a reading environment for their children in the family, which would endear them to books, and motivate them to engage in the institution’s reading project.

All of this requires, of course, a detailed and accurate program to be downloaded throughout the year.

The added value of the project:

The work of the educational institution in two directions: the limited school, and the unlimited knowledge; it will make it two institutions in one; they will be integrated in graduating the citizen student, who is addicted to reading wherever he is, even if he is standing on a bus; as in countries with elegant and effective educational systems.

With this, writers’ depression and writers’ poverty will end, and the mechanisms of printing, publishing, and distribution will move over time.

The reader society will be established, which is the basis for the success of the democratic experiment and all development projects.

A society that does not read is blind, messes up at random, and it is of no use that there is only an insightful elite and a leader.

Nations are no longer defeated by sword and fighting; but knowledge and reading.