Listen to the audio version of the article

From the taxes on the white marble extracted in the Apuan Alps, to the 150 euro contribution to encourage the purchase of low-consumption dishwashers and refrigerators. From veterinary cashback to social security measures for justice witnesses. These are just some of the micro-regulations contained in the more than 3,100 amendments to the maneuver, those that will attempt to take over the adjustments to the Budget law, valued at just under 1 billion. But the blanket is short, the covers are not there and many of these amendments are destined to be declared inadmissible or to have a short life falling under the ax of the General State Accounting Office: only a few will survive the trap, the super-reported ones arriving on Sunday 11 December, a small troop of 4-500 armored fixes.

From cohousing to wildlife crossings

The wishes of the parliamentarians range in the round. There is the establishment of the National Youth Council which should involve boys and girls in the country’s political activities in terms of Pnrr at a cost of 500 thousand euros. But there is also room for a measure on cohousing which provides for the creation of a 10 million Fund for the concession, by the Municipalities, of subsidies for the realization of cohabitation projects for people over 65 years of age. The Fund for the maintenance of access roads to places of worship that is to be set up by the Ministry of Infrastructure is worth 150 million, while a proposed modification is responsible for allocating 12 million euros for wildlife crossings «to allow the crossing of animals without interfering with vehicular flow.

Italian Mediterranean buffalo

The list of FdI amendments is rich. They range from the tax on Massa and Carrara marble excavated and transported outside the territory, to a contribution of 200 thousand euros for 2023 in favor of the Geopolitica.info study center. From the measures to protect the Italian Mediterranean buffalo, to the refinancing with one million respectively for the celebrations of the painter Pietro Vannucci known as “Il Perugino”) and for the enhancement of the initiatives or reviews of events dedicated to Vincenzo Bellini. Not only. There are 30 million on the plate in 2023 to allow access to all income brackets of “balanced nutrition also through the contribution provided by vegetable proteins”. In addition to the refinancing with 6.5 million of the “Fund for the operation of horse racing facilities” and with 1 million euros of the measures to support the craft beer sector.

Vivarium Novum Academy and the City of Montecatini

The request for partial exemption from payment of the Rai license fee for Aire subscribers arrives from the Democratic Party (“The subscription fee relating to devices held in buildings owned by way of ownership or usufruct in Italy by subjects registered with Aire is due to an reduced by two thirds on agreement”) and the request for an expenditure authorization of 1.2 million for the financing of the cultural institution called Accademia Vivarium novum, as well as the extraordinary contribution of 10 million euros for the year 2023 to safeguard the thermal cultural heritage of the city of Montecatini Terme. In order to support the network of honorary consuls abroad, it is then requested to authorize the annual expenditure of 900 thousand euros starting from 2023.

Historical carnivals

The League is asking to increase the Single Fund for entertainment by 3 million euros for each year of the three-year period 2023-2025 for the financing of historic carnivals. From the M5S comes the proposal to establish the National Guarantor of animal rights at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for the purpose of safeguarding, throughout the national territory, with an annual expenditure of 600 thousand euros starting from the year 2023.