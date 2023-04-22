From the territorial comptrollers, you know!

Because it is a topic of general interest and is in vogue, due to questions about the work carried out by the comptrollers of the territorial entities, not only in the department of Cesar and its capital, but also at the national level, it is necessary to make lucubrations about its origin, functions, choice of their regents and shortcomings.

I’m not faraute, but with a certain knowledge that allows digesting the emotions of negligence in tax control and thereby build trust and acceptance in the reader. There is no doubt about its importance regarding fiscal control, within the framework of the functions of the Colombian State, and of any other, in its system of weights and against weights as a guarantee of the separation of powers and the probity of the authorities in the conservation and use of public property.

Departmental Comptroller of Cesar.



THE HUMAN IS WEAK

The human fragility of those who hold power, and more precisely of the budget executor, many times and unconsciously tend to abuse it and in others without any scruple with different qualifiers along with their entourage.

That weakness makes them Nero-style wrens, where they do not accept opinions against where everything can be fixed. And as ex-biter Alberto Lineros says: You know! Said greatness makes them jump any obstacle without any limit and hence what Montesquieu expressed is brought up: “Poor those peoples in which power is concentrated in the hands of a single ruler, because they will be victims of tyranny.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT FISCAL CONTROL?

There are several theses on fiscal control in Colombia: those that consider the comptroller as “belonging to the executive because it does not exercise jurisdictional or legislative functions”, others that conceive this body as a special function and there are also those that classify it as an extension of the legislative, for having its origin in it.

Its weak origin makes the process of choosing its owner tortuous and macabre for the interests of the executive, with the departmental assemblies and/or municipal councils, respectively, the spectacle being gruesome, which even occupies the judicial power who, expeditiously After three and a half years, he made his pronouncement in the first instance. You know!

Very little fiscal control is exercised.

Authorized voices against this tax arm have not been long in coming and hence the proposal for a System of Accounts, so that surveillance and control is independent of the tax judgment or the suppression of said entities. The functions are currently in our magna carta, which are a cloth of lukewarm water to control corruption and were adjusted with Legislative Act No. 04 of 2019, but due to their origin it is almost impossible for many of their functions to be exercised by its sectional heads, that is, who would be able to apply numeral 8 of article 3 268, which reads: “The Comptroller’s Office, under its responsibility, may demand, truth known and good faith preserved, the immediate suspension of officials while they culminate investigations or the respective fiscal, penal or disciplinary proceedings”.

That will never happen, since the day after the election the members of the Departmental Duma and/or Municipal Council flirt and are easy prey, abdicating their responsibility to choose among the shortlists (presumably on merit) the most suitable or capable, since the function of screening is given to the executive and in their statements in a demagogic way they enhance the qualities of the ternados when they know the wink in advance, the one desired for innocuous and ignoring the intrinsic constitutional duty, starting that since it is not binding the interview presented by the applicants before the Organ of the Public Function, the subtle suggestion of the best is not attended. This is not accidental, since the novel is every four years.

WITHOUT POLITICAL OR SOCIAL CONTROL

There is no responsibility in the deputies and/or councilors in what the honorable Council of State once called “in choosing” and before a people that lacks sensitivity and finds itself alienated by its needs, it does not reject the members of those elected corporations popular that are not up to the situation of the Nation, is not capable of imposing the social sanction of not voting for them again due to lack of scruples; therefore, they are also happy eating partridges. You know!

The Executive is timorous in accepting that a fiscal control is autonomous and independent as the National Constitution intends, but stubbornness or rather its intricate purpose, ominous a fair and irregular management of state contracting, by way of example.

It does not have the scope to understand that the concomitant and preventive control is exceptional, non-binding and does not imply co-administration. What if it is real in the face of corruption, with serious audits, with fiscal, criminal, disciplinary and/or administrative findings structured with pertinent evidence, with a coherent substantiation, which surely will not lead to a delay in the procedural terms so that the expiration and/or prescription of the tax action is given.

Supervision of the fiscal management of the territorial comptrollers is exercised by the General Audit of the Republic, of which four years have passed since its validity and nothing. Impunity is at full steam and corruption emanates to the marrow and the territorial comptrollers presenting as fiscal management the famous “BLANK SHEETS” as the opposition says in the department of Cesar or, failing that, anodyne reports. You know!

BY: CARLOS ALBERTO ARAMENDIZ TATIS / SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN