Almost a month has passed since the dissolution of the Chambers, therefore almost thirty days of electoral campaign. Because the parties have certainly wasted no time. It was a month of frenzied race for alliances to compete with electoral rules that reward coalitions. Thus ended the Third pole of Renzi and Calenda and the center-left alliance between the Democratic Party, the Left Italy-Verdi and + Europe. But how has the consensus moved this month?

Third pole between 5 and 7%

Antonio Noto, director of Noto polls, shares the list that includes Action and Italy between 7 and 8%. “It is our starting price – says the pollster – but the electoral campaign is still long and the consensus is highly mobile”. An estimate similar to that of the Piepoli Institute. «We gave Iv to 3% and Action to 2. Together they would have had 5% – says Livio Gigliuto, vice president of the institute -. Instead the first surveys gave them at 6% and now they have increased by one point, to 7% ». “This growth – adds Gigliuto confirms that the center is an interesting constituency, which has a potential of around 13-14 percent”. According to the GDC surveys released on 15 August last, however, Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi together would collect 5.1%. Slightly better would go according to the Demopolis institute, which recorded a 5.3% in its political barometer 40 days after the vote on 25 September.

Who goes up and who goes down: polarized electorate

Since the start of the electoral campaign, according to Noto polls, Fratelli d’Italia has acquired one more point in the consensus and is now sailing between 24 and 25 percent. The Democratic Party, also according to Noto, would be stable in second place but would have lost a percentage point: now it would fluctuate between 20 and 22 percent. The Five Star Movement would be stuck at 12-13 percent. «There is a strong polarization of the electorate – notes Gigliuto of the Piepoli Institute – which sees the parallel growth of the first two FDI parties and the Democratic Party. Both are drying up the electorate of related parties: Fdi is draining support for the League while the Democratic Party is trying to aggregate all the electorate opposed to the center-right ».

30 percent undecided

The possibility of strong abstention induced above all by debates held in the summer period, with citizens distracted by holidays, hangs over the electoral campaign. But what the pollsters point out is the indecision of the electorate. «From our polls – explains Noto – 30% of people emerge who have very clear ideas about one thing: they will go to vote. But confused ideas about who to vote. Basically they haven’t decided yet. ” It will be these voters, probably to mark the fate of the vote on 25 September.