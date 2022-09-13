Listen to the audio version of the article

The countdown to the elections on 25 September has begun. And the need to have the tools to evaluate the proposals made by the various political forces in these last remnants of the election campaign becomes crucial. Especially for young people: 18-year-olds will be called to vote for the first time also for the renewal of the members of the Senate of the Republic. And the politics made by young people and told by young people can be a new food for thought.

The initiative

The university can become the tool to occupy a space in contemporary society, managing to give voice to the proposal of society advanced by the new generations. Unimarconi, for example, has decided to open the doors to politics as told by young people. On Wednesday, September 14, a meeting entitled “The young politician” will be hosted at the university headquarters with the leaders of all the youth parties in comparison. The appointment, conceived by Pietro Tramontano, a communication student at Unimarconi and founder of the blog “Politicare”, will start at 3:45 pm in live streaming. The greetings of the President of Unimarconi, dr. Alessio Acomanni will open the event, followed by Tommaso Labate, journalist of the Corriere della Sera and writer, regular guest of the TV political salons interviewed by Francesco Barbuto, co-founder of Politicare together with the Instagram pages of Noizeta political information. speech by Jacopo Gasparetti, young freelance journalist and spokesperson for the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and vice president of M5S, Alessandra Todde. A first part of the event will then close with the screening of the video clip # 20e30, born from the hashtag that quickly became an Instagram page capable of reaching over 10 million users – mainly young people aged 20 to 30 – who ask for reassurance on own future, passing from ideas and proposals of good governance, especially on environmental issues.

The word to the young sides in contention

In the second part, the word to the young sides in the running. From Sovereign and Popular Italy to Popular Union. Da Noi con Italia, Article1, Civic Commitment and + Europe, passing through the Young Green Europeanists (Green Europe), the Young Democrats (Democratic Party), Action, Italia Viva, Forza Italia, Movimento 5 Stelle, Lega, Democratic Party and Brothers of Italy.