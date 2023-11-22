From Thursday, it is forbidden to go on the ice of inland waterways

Going on the ice is still dangerous. Arvo Tarmula

From Thursday, it is not allowed to go on the ice of inland water bodies. Photo: Arvo Tarmula

Starting from Thursday, the Rescue Board prohibits going onto the ice of the inland waterways of Estonia, because the ice formed at minus degrees is still thin.

Mikko Virkala, an expert from the Rescue Board’s preventive work department, emphasized that the ice that has formed on the water bodies is definitely not yet load-bearing and going on the ice is extremely dangerous. “In particular, we ask you to keep an eye on children, who may be most prone to ice during the first colds. Already in March of this year, three people have lost their lives due to ice or slippery banks,” said Virkala.

The temperature of the water under the ice is only a few degrees above zero. An adult can last about ten minutes in such cold water, a child even less. Therefore, it is important that parents explain the danger of the first ice of the winter to even the smallest members of the family and make sure that the children stay away from the ice until the cold has grown it strong enough.

“It is safer to go on the ice when it is ten centimeters thick. But for that, you need a few weeks of strong minus degrees in a row,” said Virkala. The rescuers check the thickness of the ice regularly, and if the ice is thick enough, the rescue service cancels the ban on going on the ice.