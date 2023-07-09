From Titian to Renoir, the great theater of light takes place in Domodossola – Verbano-Cusio-Ossola

Verbano-Cusio-Ossola – Illuminated by the glimmer of a candle or made even brighter by the electricity revolution, art has always attached great importance to light.

At the “Gian Giacomo Galletti” Civic Museums in Palazzo San Francesco in Domodossola, an exhibition retraces the theme of light in art between the seventeenth and twentieth centuries. The itinerary, curated by Antonio D’Amico and Federico Troletti, with the patronage of the Piedmont Region and created by the Municipality of Domodossola together with the renewed collaboration with the Angela Paola Ruminelli Foundation and the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum in Milan, reviews the artists who , from Titian to Van Dyck, from Ippolito Caffi to Renoir, between Italy and Flanders, have immortalized the great theater of light on the canvas.

The itinerary will welcome forty-five works set up in an innovative luminous path that will guide the visitor in a guided “meditation”, allowing him to immerse himself in a scenic backdrop where light will be the master.

Tiziano Vecellio and Palma Il Giovane, Deposition of Christ in the tomb, second half of the 16th century, Oil on canvas, Veneranda Biblioteca Ambrosiana Collection, Pinacoteca

The first section will be dedicated to “candlelight” paintings, fascinating genre scenes where the attention is entirely directed to the light source given off by candles or embers represented on canvas by seventeenth-century Flemish artists such as Gherardo delle Notti, Adam de Coster and Trophime Bigot. There will also be room for the surprising Peasant lighting a candle with a burning embercreated by Angelo Inganni in 1850 and on loan from the collection of the Cariplo Foundation.

Passed one Still life by Giorgio de Chirico the visitor slides towards the heart of the exhibition. The fulcrum of the itinerary is the theatrical artifice of light which intensifies the pathos of the stories described by the brushes of the sacred scene between the late sixteenth and nineteenth centuries. The Dead Christ supported by angels by Paolo Piazza from the Banco BPM collection will dialogue with the Deposition of Christ in the tomb by Titian, coming from the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana in Milan, and with the Christ at the column by Mattia Preti from a private collection.

Angelo Morbelli, The empty chair, 1903, oil on canvas, private collection

The light in nature, of the lake and mountain landscape with the alternation of the seasons is reflected in the canvases of Ippolito Caffi, Domenico Induno and Angelo Morbelli, but also in the paintings dedicated to the Ossola landscape, exhibited for the first time. Cloths in the sun by Pelizza da Volpedo, kept in a private collection, will flank The laundresses in Cagnes by Pierre Auguste Renoir. The visitor will be bathed in de dramatic light The death of Cleopatra by Achille Glisenti from the Civic Museums of Brescia, and from the dense glimmer of emotions of the paintings by Previati, Giovanni Sottocornola and Giuseppe Mascarini, until the gaze sinks into the The derelict by Giuseppe Molteni, where light acquires hidden meanings.

Lastly, the exhibition dedicates a section to the most revolutionary technological achievements partly linked to the history of the Val d’Ossola, whose hydroelectric plants come to life in the archive material of Enel Green Power, partner of the exhibition.