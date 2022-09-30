Home News From today temperatures on the rise: in the first week of October, the thermometer will return to 24 degrees
From today temperatures on the rise: in the first week of October, the thermometer will return to 24 degrees

From today temperatures on the rise: in the first week of October, the thermometer will return to 24 degrees

UDINE. If the last few days have been characterized by a progressive decrease in temperatures (maximum and minimum), so much so that jackets and quilts are pulled out of the wardrobes, the situation is destined to change starting today, Saturday 1st October, with a clear improvement. weather conditions.

The forecasters of the Regional Meteorological Observatory, in fact, hypothesize a rise in temperatures with maximums that, in the middle of next week, could even reach 24 degrees centigrade. «An improvement – explain from the Osmer-Arpa Fvg – will be detectable from this weekend, with the approach of an anticyclone coming from the Atlantic which will contribute to confer a certain stability. This is a condition that should last at least until a good part of next week. Until Wednesday – this is the forecast – the weather will remain beautiful and warmer than in the last few days, then at the moment it is not possible to predict what the future evolution will be ».

According to current forecasts, therefore, from Saturday 1 October there will be a gradual rise in temperatures, the maximums of which will reach their peak on Wednesday next week, when it is estimated that they can reach 24 degrees, “numbers” much higher than the average of the period. The average of the highs of the first week of October, in fact, would normally be around 21 degrees.

With the decrease in cloud cover, it will be warmer: therefore, nothing to do with the humidity and bad weather that characterized these last days of September, when the maximum temperature reached 16 or 17 degrees. There will therefore be a “jump” of 7-8 degrees, but this will happen – warn by the Regional Meteorological Observatory – in an absolutely gradual manner and therefore a clear detachment should not be perceived.

In this spring queue, awaited for the next few hours, it is therefore possible to leave jackets and down jackets on “stand-by”.

