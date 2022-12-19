From tomorrow, a new wave of cold air will affect our country, the temperature in North China and other places will drop again, and the snowfall in Northeast China will increase

Beijing News (Reporter Wang Jingxi) The second round of cold wave this winter has just ended. Yesterday (December 18) the temperature in most parts of my country has picked up. However, after a brief rise in temperature, there will be cold air affecting our country. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from December 20th to 22nd, a wave of cold air will affect our country. It is expected that North China, the central and southern parts of Northeast China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, and northern Jiangnan will experience a temperature drop of 4°C to 8°C successively, and will be accompanied by There are 4 to 6 northerly winds.

The cold air will bring a new round of cooling and precipitation (rain and snow). Specifically, it is expected that from 8:00 on December 19th to 8:00 on the 21st, the daily minimum temperature in the central, eastern and southern parts of Jiangnan, most of South China, eastern Sichuan, western and northern Chongqing will be more than 5°C lower than the same period in history. The daily minimum temperature in the eastern, central and eastern parts of South China is more than 7°C lower than that of the same period in history. The minimum temperature 0°C line will be located in southern Guizhou, northeastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong and central Fujian. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue low temperature blue this morning. early warning.

In terms of precipitation, it should be noted that it is expected that from the night of December 20th to the 23rd, snowfall in Northeast China will gradually develop and intensify, and most areas will have moderate to heavy snowfall, among which there will be blizzards in the east and south of Heilongjiang.

Specifically, from 8:00 on December 19th to 8:00 on the 20th, there was light snow or sleet in parts of southeastern Tibet, eastern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, western Gansu, southern Shaanxi, and northwestern Henan. There was light rain in parts of western and northeastern Yunnan, eastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, western Hubei, and eastern Hainan Island.

From 8:00 on December 20th to 8:00 on the 21st, there was light to moderate snowfall in the central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia and the central and southern parts of Northeast China. Among them, there were local heavy snowfalls (5-9 mm) in eastern Liaoning, central and southeastern Jilin, and northern and southern Anhui, There is sleet in parts of the eastern Shandong Peninsula and other places, and light rain in parts of central and northeastern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, Chongqing, northern Hunan, central and western Hubei, southern Henan, northeastern Zhejiang, and central and eastern Hainan Island.

From 8:00 on December 21st to 8:00 on the 22nd, there was light to moderate snowfall in northwest Xinjiang, northern Shandong Peninsula, and most of Northeast China, and heavy snowfall in parts of central and eastern Heilongjiang, northeastern Jilin, and northeastern Shandong Peninsula. , Local blizzard (10-19 mm) in eastern Heilongjiang, and light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan, central and northeastern Yunnan.

Meteorological experts reminded that the cold air is coming again, and the temperature has fluctuated. Pay attention to temperature changes and take measures to prevent cold and keep warm. In addition, although the maximum temperature in the southern region has risen, the minimum temperature in some areas will continue to be low. Everyone still needs to pay attention to the adverse effects of continuous low temperature weather on human health, agriculture, animal husbandry, etc., and take relevant preventive measures in advance.

