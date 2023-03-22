In recent weeks, the air temperature has remained on the plus side of the thermometer, and the warm weather has made the ice of inland water bodies fragile. In such circumstances, going on the ice is life-threatening, and in order to avoid accidents, the Rescue Board prohibits going on the ice of Estonian inland waterways from tomorrow.

“The ice conditions are uneven in different parts of Estonia – there are areas where the ice of inland water bodies has already melted, but there are also water bodies where the ice is still on it. However, it must be remembered that the ice, which at first glance may seem strong enough to carry a person, has actually become dangerously brittle in the heat, and it is dangerous to go on it,” explained Mikko Virkala, an expert from the Prevention Department of the Rescue Board.

“The water under the ice is cold – only a few degrees above zero. An adult can last about ten minutes in such cold water, but a child even less,” added Virkala. That is why it is worthwhile for parents to explain and talk to the smallest of the family about the dangers of ice.

In the month of March, the rescuers have responded to a couple of dozen challenges where a person is in danger on the ice of an inland water body. The danger has often been reported to Häirekeskus by observant residents, and the challenges have often been due to children stepping on thin ice.

This year, water has claimed one life.