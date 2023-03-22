Home News From tomorrow, it is forbidden to go on the ice of inland waterways
News

From tomorrow, it is forbidden to go on the ice of inland waterways

by admin
From tomorrow, it is forbidden to go on the ice of inland waterways

Haapsalu Small draw. Photo archive

In recent weeks, the air temperature has remained on the plus side of the thermometer, and the warm weather has made the ice of inland water bodies fragile. In such circumstances, going on the ice is life-threatening, and in order to avoid accidents, the Rescue Board prohibits going on the ice of Estonian inland waterways from tomorrow.

“The ice conditions are uneven in different parts of Estonia – there are areas where the ice of inland water bodies has already melted, but there are also water bodies where the ice is still on it. However, it must be remembered that the ice, which at first glance may seem strong enough to carry a person, has actually become dangerously brittle in the heat, and it is dangerous to go on it,” explained Mikko Virkala, an expert from the Prevention Department of the Rescue Board.

“The water under the ice is cold – only a few degrees above zero. An adult can last about ten minutes in such cold water, but a child even less,” added Virkala. That is why it is worthwhile for parents to explain and talk to the smallest of the family about the dangers of ice.

In the month of March, the rescuers have responded to a couple of dozen challenges where a person is in danger on the ice of an inland water body. The danger has often been reported to Häirekeskus by observant residents, and the challenges have often been due to children stepping on thin ice.

This year, water has claimed one life.

See also  31 provinces added 101 local confirmed cases, Inner Mongolia, 65 cases in Heilongjiang Province, the latest epidemic report – yqqlm

You may also like

Easter bonfires: There will be a total of...

3.2 earthquake is felt in Cuenca this morning

Is it good or bad to consult witches...

VW boss demands industrial electricity price below seven...

Solid waste management, between studies and lack of...

Jenny Arias goes to the semifinals in the...

Care: “Politicians only want to cover up their...

The work of the Round Table on Peace...

Seer reveals the date on which World War...

Bianca Kappler Heinz König LSVS Supervisory Board

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy