from tomorrow the methods of conferment will change [notiziediprato.it]

09.06.2023

Edible oils: from tomorrow the delivery methods will change

They must be delivered with used bottles and flacons. The buckets will therefore no longer be available

From tomorrow, 10 June, in the areas of Florence and Prato, managed by Alia Servizi Ambientali, the method of collecting used cooking oils will change.

In the 100 locations throughout the area, used cooking oil must be delivered directly with used bottles (water and soft drinks) and bottles (detergents and detergents). Buckets will therefore no longer be available in the pits.

Alia Servizi Ambientali therefore invites citizens to increase their virtuous practices and sustainability, pushing the method with “disposable container”, and the reuse of containers for common domestic use.

The correct management of a waste with a high impact such as used oil is essential, since the incorrect disposal in the kitchen drains, in addition to damaging the sewers, pollutes the groundwater and the sea; used vegetable oils (those from frying, but also those from jars of tuna, or pickles for example) if correctly collected can be sent for recycling for the production of biofuels.

The new delivery method, more practical for the user, will be accompanied by the positioning of containers throughout the territory, starting with those present in the Municipality of Florence. The replacement plan will continue throughout the summer and will also affect the municipalities of Agliana, Bagno a Ripoli, Barberino Tavarnelle, Calenzano, Cantagallo, Carmignano, Fiesole, Figline Incisa v.no, Greve in Chianti, Montale, Montemurlo, Poggio a Caiano , Prato, Quarrata, Rignano sull’Arno, San Casciano, Scandicci, Sesto Fiorentino, Signa, Vaiano and Vernio.