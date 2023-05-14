From tomorrow, the rainfall in southern China will weaken, and the heat will escalate in the central and eastern parts in the next few days – Teller Report Teller Report

It is expected that today (May 13), there will still be strong rainfall in Guangdong, Yunnan and other places; tomorrow the rainfall in southern China will weaken, and the rainfall in central and western Yunnan will be significant. In terms of temperature, in the next few days, most of the central and eastern regions will be hotter. From the 15th to the 17th, some areas in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong and other places may experience high temperature weather.

From tomorrow, the rainfall in South China will weaken, and there will still be significant rainfall in central and western Yunnan

In the past day, rainfall mainly occurred in southern China and southeastern Yunnan. Monitoring shows that from 08:00 on the 12th to 06:00 on the 13th, heavy to heavy rains occurred in parts of southern Yunnan, southeastern Guangxi, western Guangdong, eastern and southern Hainan Island, and local heavy rains in Wenchang and Qionghai, Hainan. In addition, moderate to heavy rains occurred in parts of eastern Hebei and northern Shandong.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that the rainfall in South China and other places will continue today; tomorrow, the rainfall in South China will weaken significantly, but there will still be significant rainfall in central and western Yunnan. Specifically, today, there are moderate to heavy rains in parts of Yunnan, southern China, and Hainan Island. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of southwestern Yunnan, southeastern Guangxi, southwestern Guangdong, and eastern Hainan Island.

Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northern Xinjiang, southeastern Tibet, western Yunnan, central and southern coastal Guangdong, and Hainan Island.

At present, there are still droughts of varying degrees in most of Yunnan, and this round of rainfall is very beneficial to alleviate the local meteorological drought. At the same time, the public needs to pay close attention to weather forecast and early warning information when traveling, and pay attention to traffic safety.

The heat in the central and eastern regions has escalated, and the temperature in more than 10 provincial capital cities in the north may reach a new high

In the next few days, the central and eastern regions will be controlled by a warm ridge, and the temperature will rise mainly on sunny days. It is expected that around the 15th, the temperature will reach a recent high. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the 15th to the 17th, there will be 35°C high temperature weather in southern Beijing, Tianjin, central and southern Hebei, central and western Henan, and northern Shandong. It can reach above 37°C.

Today, the areas with significant warming are concentrated in Anhui, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, and Fujian, and the temperature rise is generally around 4°C. Tomorrow, the temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will continue to rise, and the areas with the highest temperature above 30°C will increase sharply. Central and southern Hebei, Beijing, southern Shanxi, most of Shaanxi and the Yangtze River will all join the “30°C group chat”. The highest temperature in northern Henan and other places may reach about 35°C.

The day after tomorrow, the temperature in most parts of the Middle East will continue to rise, and the temperature rise in northern Hebei, Beijing, and many places in the south of the Yangtze River will be around 6°C, and the range with the highest temperature above 30°C will expand northward to the west of Jilin. Among the big cities, Harbin, Changchun, Shenyang, Hohhot, Taiyuan, Beijing, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Xi’an, Yinchuan, and Jinan may all set new highs for this year.

It is worth noting that the first round of large-scale high-temperature weather this year will also occur in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, northern Shandong, central and western Henan, and western Hubei. Remind the public to pay attention to sun protection and hydration when going out in dry and hot weather to avoid heat stroke.