From tomorrow to 26 May in 10città studies on heart disease – Friuli VG

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 21 MAY – From tomorrow, Monday 22 May, until 26 May, with the support of the Municipality of Duino-Aurisina and Asugi, the Italian study Prevasc (“PREvalence of CardioVASColari diseases”) will take place, promoted by the Asugi Cardiology and the University of Trieste, Cattinara Hospital (whose contact persons are Irena Tavcar and Marco Merlo). The study is part of a national initiative of the Italian Society of Geriatric Cardiology, SICGe and aims to detect the epidemiology and prevalence of heart disease in the population of people over 65 years of age, describing their risk profiles and the cardiovascular diseases that most frequently affect it. The first 200 over-65 subjects from the municipality of Duino-Aurisina who book will be offered a free cardiological check-up with electrocardiogram and echocardiogram, carried out by the doctors and trainees of the Cattinara Cardiology Department. The study which coincides with the 20th year of the establishment of the Departmental Cardiological Center named after Fulvio Camerini and which is the headquarters of Cardiac Surgery and Cardiology at the Cattinara Hospital, will also be an opportunity for a first-level specialist check of one’s state of cardiovascular health.



At the Cardiological Center, directed by Gianfranco Sinagra, over 40,000 services are performed every year and over 2,500 advanced invasive operations are performed on highly complex patients. (HANDLE).

