Listen to the audio version of the article

Even the decision to broadcast the year-end press conference live on her social profiles should be read within Giorgia Meloni’s communication strategy. Her goal is always the same: to maintain a close, almost daily relationship with her supporters.

End of year press conference also on social networks

The live coverage of the meeting with journalists is already scheduled on the Prime Minister’s website and broadcast by Rai as well as on the websites of the main newspapers. But it is Meloni herself who asks via twitter to “follow the live broadcast on my social channels”.

The weekly column

The premier wants to continue to feed the online umbilical cord with which she feeds the people of Giorgia. And it is basically the same reason that led her at the beginning of December to announce her weekly column, “Giorgia’s notes”, again via social media in which she recounts (two episodes aired so far) the main events of the week. Someone trivialized by focusing on the prime minister’s agenda with his name written in large letters with lots of stickers pinned on it. In reality, this strategy stems from a concern: the fear of disappointing the expectations of those who voted for it and also of those who, despite not having done so, ultimately look favorably upon her arrival at Palazzo Chigi, as confirmed by the president’s confidence index of the Council which has a decidedly higher percentage than the sum of the parties that support it.

From leader of the opposition to prime minister

To minimize this risk, however, we must continue to keep the communication channel open. It also serves to reassure those who do not find in the choices of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni what the opposition leader Giorgia Meloni was supporting. Consistency has always been her trademark and she can’t afford to miss it. Managing communication is essential.

The communication team

This is why 5 years ago he decided to call Tommaso Longobardi, a thirty-year-old who had a few years at Casaleggio Associati behind him, a genius of the web. Since then Meloni has literally taken off on social media. An exponential growth in which you have so far managed to convey a credible, indeed recognizable image. Someone compares this explosion to the one made by Salvini’s Beast. But there the trend of the moment dictated the law, whether it was a political, sporting, news and even custom issue: Salvini intervened on everything. Meloni, on the other hand, decides when and what to communicate. An apparently more traditional approach, however, a winning one. At least until today.