From two to three weeks it will be closed via the Llano

The Vía al Llano will remain closed for at least two or three weeks due to the landslide that occurred in the Quetame sector and left fourteen people dead.

This was announced by the governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, after a meeting with the National Infrastructure Agency ANI and the concessionaire Coviandes.

According to the concessionaire, the repair of the structures of the bridges affected by the avalanche could take about fifteen or twenty days.

After the meeting, Zuluaga said that “the National Infrastructure Agency and the concessionaire have given us the report of the analyzes that they did to the bridge structures, unfortunately there are two bridges that suffered damage to their structures and cannot be used. They are already coordinating with military engineers for two structures, and this installation takes between two and three weeks, which is the time that the road will be closed because the avalanche on the other road completely took away the bridge”.

The president indicated that with the governor of Cundinamarca they will work on the implementation of a Unified Command Post.

Calamity

On the other hand, before the tragedy, the national government declared a public calamity in the area.

As will be recalled, in the early morning of this Tuesday, July 18, an avalanche occurred on the road that connects Bogotá with Villavicencio, in the village of El Narajal in the municipality of Quetame, jurisdiction of Cundinamarca, due to a sudden increase in the Negro River. and the overflow of the Marcelita and Estaquecá streams.

The balance of the people affected left at least fourteen people dead, most of them members of the same family.

Contingency

On the other hand, the Ministry of Transportation reported that it undertook actions in conjunction with the Invías National Institute of Roads, the ANI National Infrastructure Agency and the Ditra Traffic and Transport Directorate of the National Police that allow the restoration of connectivity of the road corridor that connects the center of the country with the Eastern Plains.

The Minister of Transportation, William Camargo Triana, said in this regard that “we are waiting for the weather conditions to be favorable to carry out an overflight in the area. This will allow evaluating the causes of the avalanche and the level of affectation, to resolve the situation.”

From the first moment the emergency was reported, the Ministry of Transport has been in constant communication with the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management Ungrd and the governor of Cundinamarca, coordinating the actions to be undertaken and the installation of a Unified Command Post, which will also have the participation of the municipal mayors.

alternate routes

The Ministry of Transportation recommended that those who transit this road corridor take the following alternate routes:

Light vehicles: Bogotá – Sisga – Guateque – San Luis de Gaceno – The Secret – Carob – Villanueva – Ravine – Paratebueno – Cumaral – Restrepo – Villavicencio.

All types of vehicles with restricted passage: Bogotá – Sisga – Tunja – Paipa – Duitama – Sogamoso – Aguazul – Monterrey – Carob – Villanueva – Ravine – Paratebueno – Cumaral – Restrepo – Villavicencio.

Invías lifted the work fronts that were taking place at kilometer 83, between the municipality of Sogamoso and Aguazul, to facilitate mobility.

Likewise, a call is made for the transit through these places to be done at a moderate speed, taking all the necessary precautions, due to the geographical complexity of the terrain.

It may interest you: Quetame tragedy increases travel costs

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

