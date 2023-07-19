From unsympathetic to persecuted

Irene Vélez, Minister of Mines, managed to earn public antipathy for her performance, her contempt for out-of-date regulations in a country fond of them, and especially because she became the priestess of a sect that called on us to sacrifice ourselves for the future of the humanity by forbidding us the exploration and exploitation of gas and oil, but since we are an avenging country we are witnessing the dastardly spectacle of turning it to pieces by taking it, with drums and kettledrums, before the highest judges for having allegedly committed the unforgivable crime of requesting the official of Colombia Migration turn a solution to a railing problem.

It turns out that the minister was in Davos in January on a government mission and had organized the trip of her husband, a Dutch citizen, along with their two minor children to Amsterdam to meet them over the weekend. Her husband showed Migration the Dutch passports of her children, issued by the embassy in Bogotá, but since they did not have an entry stamp, they glossed them over.

He presented the Colombian passports of the boys but since they did not have the authorization of the mother, they also glossed them over. Faced with the impasse, he communicated via cell phone with his wife in Davos and she asked him to pass the official to give her a solution to the problem. He had to send a letter, valid by email, authorizing the trip of his son. Until then, everything would not have gone beyond being a human management procedure.

Today it is the spearhead for the exaggerated lynching that they have ended up setting up. I, who have been critical of the minister’s heritage and her ideas, believe that in addition to being inhumane, it is ridiculous to get her to leave the Petro cabinet for magnifying a management of mother and wife as a crime.

If we were not able to knock her down due to her criticized ministerial attitudes, there is no reason to once again turn justice into a malleable instrument to obtain rich political results.

The post From unpleasant to persecuted appeared first on Diario Occidente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

