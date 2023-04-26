Home » From Urfa farmer to AKP deputies: We didn’t eat goats, they didn’t leave sheep
From Urfa farmer to AKP deputies: We didn’t eat goats, they didn’t leave sheep

CHP Şanlıurfa Deputy Candidate Mahmut Tanal visited rural neighborhoods in Harran and Akçakale districts. A farmer stated that the deputies of the government did not visit them and said, “The feet of our esteemed deputies have not touched the lands you have touched yet.” Tanal said, “Do not vote for someone who does not benefit you. They come and eat only roasted meat, and the farmer said, “We didn’t eat goats or sheep here, Mr. Deputy!” he replied. tanal, […]

