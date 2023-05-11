From Valledupar Uribe began a popular consultation against the Petro reforms

The inclement sun and the high temperature that characterize the city of Valledupar these days, was not an impediment for former president Álvaro Uribe, to launch in this capital, the Popular Consultation that will allow defending through the Yes, the health system, pension savings and job stability of Colombians.

The launch of the consultation begins with the process of collecting signatures that began in the streets of Valledupar. Through this mechanism, it is expected to have close to five million signatures, of the 1,930,000 that are required by the Registrar’s Office, then the process continues in the Senate, a corporation that must issue a favorable opinion and from there it goes to the Presidency of the Republic that would convene the Popular Consultation by decree.

The commitment to Valledupar and the country, to present this Consultation today in that city, had been announced by former President Uribe at the forum “The Regions Return to the Center”, which took place in the capital of Cesar, on April 23 and in in which various people who participated in the event expressed their concerns regarding the reforms that the government is advancing in the areas of health, labor and pensions.

The former president tours the streets of Valledupar and develops a forum with representatives of the productive and social sectors of that city, also accompanied by the spokespersons for the Democratic Center in the Senate, Paloma Valencia, Miguel Uribe, Paola Holguín and Ciro Ramírez, as well as the spokesperson in Chamber, Juan Espinal.

In the same way, the senators of the Democratic Center, Kike Cabrales, Alirio Barrera and the representatives Óscar Darío Pérez, Andrés Forero, Carlos Edward Osorio and Juan Felipe Corzo accompany this launch.

This launch is also accompanied by different union and social representatives from Valledupar, and by the former health superintendent Fabio Aristizábal, who in turn is the spokesman for the promoting committee of the Popular Consultation. Invitation to vote YES to defend the health system, pension savings and job stability for Colombians

The invitation to Colombians is to vote YES for each of the questions that the consultation will have, in this way they will be contributing to the defense of a reliable future for all.

The registration of the form of the Promotion Committee of the Popular Consultation for the Defense of Health, Pension Savings and Labor Stability of Colombians was carried out last Tuesday, May 2, before the National Registry of Civil Status.

The Promotion Committee was made up of Fabio Aristizábal Ángel (Spokesperson), Mariapaz Buitrago Aristizábal, Carlos Manuel Meisel Vergara, Óscar Villamizar Meneses, Paloma Susana Valencia Laserna, Miguel Uribe Turbay, Christian Munir Garcés Aljure, Juan Fernando Espinal Ramírez and Hernán Cadavid Márquez.

HEALTH REFORM

Currently, not all Human Talent in health enjoys fair and decent working conditions, they do not have job stability, adequate remuneration, or

guarantee. When the EPS disappear, users could incur higher expenses and even get into debt for accessing medical services and treatments depending on the complexity.

When the EPS disappeared, many of the functions that they currently perform would be assumed by the mayors’ and governor’s offices at the head of their Health secretariats; multiple public entities, without experience, nor developed capacities, nor a clear articulation.

If clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and health technology providers have the resources on time, they provide better service.

LABOUR REFORM

The proposal creates an increase of more than 30% in labor costs for the small business that employs 78% of Colombian workers. Among the institutions that are destroyed is the Union Contract, which is the great way of solidarity by allowing workers, through their organization, to contract with the company.

Its rules aim to prevent formal employment from being generated due to excess costs and regulations.

PENSION REFORM

That only the contribution up to a minimum wage be transferred to Colpensiones, not up to three minimum wages. This will generate a great decapitalization of pension savings.

The payment to serve the poorest elderly with an income that allows them to live above the poverty line must be adjusted gradually so that it does not impact the financing of future pensions.

