Music, comedy, ballet, two mysterious high-profile events and even a nice touch of nostalgic rock. The review “Thoughts & Words” by Scoppio Spettacoli reaches its 27th edition and to reveal to the press and technicians the 2022/2023 appointments scheduled at the Municipal Theater, Massimo Capraro, founder and number one of the company that has been involved in entertaining for decades and entertain the Belluno public, he wanted to do things big, with a full-blown presentation at the Astor hotel.

“This year I wanted an official presentation for the season, because after almost thirty years I realized that, in addition to the substance, the shape is also starting to be important”, Capraro began, “we tried to propose a mix that can look to different types of public, without ever forgetting the territory, which will be present with local artists and a “reload” edition of the historic “Situazione rock”, the review that for four editions (from 1981 to 1984) took place at the Comunale, hosting the performances of about thirty soloists and groups from Belluno ». The program will then be joined by two mysterious events that will be revealed later, of which “at least one very full of quality”, promises the organizer.

A great revival of Vasco in Longarone, then? «Those were good times», sighs Massimo Capraro who, without hiding his proverbial irony, adds: «This time, however, we will do it in Fortogna!».

David Van der Sfroos

THE PROGRAM

The already announced concert of Davide Van De Sfroos on November 12th at 9 pm, which will also be part of the “Belluno city of wood” exhibition. Friday 25 will be the turn of Fabio Concato, who will bring his “Musical itinerant tour” to Belluno; on December 30, however, it will be staged at the Comunale “The Nutcracker”, which over the years has become a great classic of Belluno’s Christmas and is capable of attracting a large number of spectators every year. Particularly interesting will be, as mentioned, the reboot scheduled for January 29, with the revival of the historic review “Rock situation”in which the main rock groups of the area performed, ready today to go back on stage to demonstrate how the rock spirit never gets old.

Teresa Mannino

On 26 February he will also return to Belluno Teresa Mannino with “The jaguar looks at me wrong”, while the second “local” concert will be held on March 5, with a Tribute to Lucio Battisti exactly eighty years after his birth. On Sunday 26 March they will arrive in the city “The Musicians”, the historic band of Francesco Guccini that continues to bring the music of the great Modenese singer-songwriter who retired from the stage a few years ago around Italy. April 6 will be the turn of Andrea Pennacchi with his best known character in “Pojana and his brothers”. Another comic show will be “Uncomfortable” di Angelo Pisaniwhich will be in the city on April 15, while to conclude the trio in comedy and also the exhibition itself, on April 20 it will be in Belluno Giuseppe Giacobazzi with “Il pedone”.

All the shows are scheduled at the Comunale starting at 9 pm. Info and tickets on www.scoppiospettacoli.it, vivaticket.com and ticketone.it.

JOIN FORCES FOR THE CITY

The mayor Oscar De Pellegrin was also present yesterday evening, who commented with satisfaction on Capraro’s commitment: «It is nice to see a quality cultural proposal for Belluno. After 27 years and despite the difficult moments we have gone through, still having this passion and this desire to bring something to the city is important, so I can only say thanks to Massimo ». De Pellegrin also underlined the agreement with the consortium of traders in the historic center, of which Capraro is president: “We work to be a team and I see many events already planned between autumn and Christmas, even if the latter must be a little more in the name of savings this year. I think that only by working together can we contribute to making our city more attractive ».