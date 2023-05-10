Home » From X to Alpha
From X to Alpha

I came to this world in the year 1969 of the Lord’s era. A singular year in which man stepped on the Moon… “A small step for man, but a giant leap for humanity.”

And also the year of an unprecedented anti-cultural event: the great Woodstock Festival. A gigantic musical in which diversity, the fight for civil rights, peace, freedom and justice were celebrated; and that would forever mark the youth of that time.

I belong, by the year of my birth, to generation X, a letter censored for being part of the forbidden word of modern algorithms of moral reprobation.

And since then I have witnessed how other new generations have burst into the arena: The Y or the millennials who were born between 1981 and 1996.

The Z, or Centennials, born between 1997 and 2012. And now we are talking about the Alpha generation -Will changing the alphabet and going back to the beginning mean anything?- boys and girls born in the last ten years and for whom screens and clicks are reality.

A generation in which toys that had a clear function of stimulating the imagination are replaced by gadgets.

In which reading is replaced by videos and in which physical socialization -like the one at the famous hippy concert I alluded to- is replaced by a cold, superficial and fleeting interconnectivity.

It is this Alpha generation that in the twinkling of an eye will lead the fate of all mankind.

Worry or peace of mind? As the popular adage goes… It will dawn and we will see!

Comments

