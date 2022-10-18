Home News Front between cars and trucks on the Cadore Mare
Frontal this morning along the Cadore Mare provincial road in via Roma, in the center of Fontanelle. A car collided with a truck driving from the opposite direction. Miraculously the motorist, who did not suffer serious injuries. In addition to the Suem, a team of firefighters intervened on the spot to assist the rescue. The firefighters, who arrived from Motta di Livenza, secured the vehicles. While the driver of the car was taken care of by the medical staff, to be transferred to the hospital. The driver of the heavy vehicle was unharmed.

The traffic police diverted the traffic and carried out the relief of the accident. Discomforts therefore occurred for the road network in the area and along the provincial road 15. The rescue operations of the firefighters ended after about an hour, around 11.30.

